NCIS Put Torres And Knight Through A Wild Undercover Op, And It Ended Up Benefitting The Show’s Newest Romance

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “For Better or Worse” are ahead!

At the end of the NCIS Season 22 midseason finale (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription), it was revealed that Nick Torres had a secret girlfriend. Then last week, the CBS show’s first episode to air on the 2025 TV schedule revealed that said girlfriend is indeed Robin Knight, Jessica Knight’s sister. Though Jessica was initially angry about Torres dating Robin, particularly since she was the last person to find out, she seemed to make peace with their relationship by the end of “Baker’s Man.” Well, that turned out to not be the case, but the good news is that in that tonight’s NCIS episode, she legitimately came around on those two in the midst of her and Torres going on a wild undercover operation.

Nick Torres and Jessica Knight Got Fake-Married

This week’s case revolved around the murder of a career criminal named Vincent Kelso, whom Nick Torres knew because it turned out he was on yet another undercover op sanctioned by NCIS Director Leon Vance. This one saw Torres being embedded in the Baltimore gang Vincent was part of that was making fake military IDs in order to steal goods from Navy bases and sell them on the black market. Though the gang was run by a man named Roman Sabchek, he was taking orders from an individual known only as Wilk, which is Polish for ‘wolf.’

Things took an unexpected turn when Jessica went to meet with Torres for an update before he went back undercover, and while confronting her partner about his relationship with Robin (more on that later), they were spotted by Roman’s distrustful son. In order to keep up appearances, Jessica pretended that she and Nick were engaged. Once the team learned that Kelso had been an informant for Baltimore PD, and further discovered that Roman was communicating old school with Wilk using a pager and PalmPilot, they staged Torres and Jessica’s “wedding” to use as a distraction so that McGee could discreetly clone the device as he pretended to be a photographer.

Long story short, Roman was poisoned during the wedding, but McGee did successfully clone the PalmPilot. This led to them learning that Wilk was a woman named Lana, who’d been hitting on Torres at the bar where the gang was headquartered. Lana was apprehended before she could escape, and the gang’s planned heist was foiled. It all worked out in the end… well, except for Vance, who was pissed about how much the fake wedding cost.

Jessica Came To Terms With Torres And Robin’s Relationship

Although Jessica Knight loves her sister, she’s made it clear over the course of her time on NCIS that she doesn’t approve of how Robin conducts her romantic relationships. So when she learned that Torres had a drawer for Robin to use at his place (albiet a “small” one), this concerned Jessica, as Robin had been engaged many times and was already predicting that the relationship would inevitably collapse. This time though, there are two parties that she cared about, and she didn’t want either of them to go their separate ways heartbroken.

Robin didn’t take it well when Jessica voiced her concerns, and then the situation became more complicated when Robin was brought in to help plan the fake wedding. Nick also repeatedly assured Jessica there wasn’t anything to worry about, and fortunately, she came around by the end of “For Better or Worse.” While still in bride mode, she gave a toast at the wedding reception that disguised her sharing that she was wrong about Torres and Robin’s relationship. Her concerns ultimately came from a place of fear for herself, as she didn’t want to lose either person if they broke up.

Now that this hurdle has been cleared, I’d like to think Torres and Robin’s relationship will become even stronger. Hopefully we’ll get to see them as a fully-fleshed out couple later in NCIS Season 22, as there were too many moving pieces to make that happen in “For Better or Worse.” At the very least, if they have to break up, please don’t let if happen off camera.