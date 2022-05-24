New Amsterdam Star Talks Iggy's 'Breaking Point' And The 'Call To Arms' For Hurricane Crisis In Season 4 Finale
By Laura Hurley published
A storm is brewing for New Amsterdam's Season 4 finale!
The fourth season of New Amsterdam delivered kinds of challenges that the doctors couldn’t have seen coming, ranging from Veronica Fuentes definitely not running the hospital like Max “How Can I Help? Goodwin to key characters being poisoned during karaoke night. Now, the Season 4 finale is set to feature a whole different kind of crisis, on top of the various revelations and decisions from the penultimate episode. Tyler Labine, who plays Iggy, opened up to CinemaBlend about his character’s “breaking point” ahead of the finale, as well as who will rise to the occasion in the face of a natural disaster.
Iggy’s personal life has been a disaster in some ways throughout Season 4, ever since he hired Trevor and got a little too close for comfort with the flirty nurse. He has had to deal with some consequences ever since Martin found out, but came to a conclusion in the penultimate episode that he has been “wounding” himself so that Martin could save him throughout their relationship. It was a major breakthrough for the last episode before the May 24 finale, and when I spoke with Tyler Labine on May 23, he weighed in on how his character assigns blame after turning things around on Martin:
According to the actor, Iggy’s harsh words that sounded “abrupt and hasty” weren’t premeditated to hurt Martin, and they didn’t come out of nowhere, even though fans haven’t seen all the buildup over the years. There have certainly been issues and dramatic twists for the two characters, and those have officially led somewhere. Labine continued:
New Amsterdam hasn’t revealed every key moment in Iggy and Martin’s relationship to fans, taking place before or during the span of the show. Even if Iggy receiving a sweater and then coming to a world-shaking realization about his marriage may have seemed like a very quick leap in the penultimate episode of Season 4, Labine’s take is that there’s a logical reason. He elaborated:
Based on the actor’s words, fans shouldn't interpret Iggy’s comments about the sweater to mean that the end is 100% nigh for his marriage to Martin. That’s not to say that everything will end happily ever after for them in Season 4 or that their marriage will survive in the long run, but there’s more to the story than we’ve seen so far. As Labine noted when we spoke on the day before the finale, there’s still time for them.
And it’s safe to say that the finale isn’t going to spend the whole hour on Iggy and Martin’s issues, although they’ll certainly have a part to play. The promo reveals that a hurricane is hitting the hospital, complete with windows shattering from the wind, hallways collapsing, and the power going out. I asked Tyler Labine how the characters rise to the occasion – or don’t rise to the occasion – with the hurricane crisis, and he previewed:
Iggy is obviously very capable in his field of psychiatry, but doesn’t exactly handle the most action-packed crises compared to doctors like Bloom and Reynolds (both of whom have had their own issues in Season 4). He’ll step up when there’s a “call to arms” in the finale, although he may not have fully comprehended just what he was stepping up for. In fact, based on a clip for the finale, Iggy got the job because nobody else wanted to take it. Check it out:
The Season 4 finale of New Amsterdam airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s clearly going to be a stormy episode that may or may not end well for Iggy and Martin’s marriage, but the skies could be looking clear for Max and Helen reuniting in New York… assuming that her flight makes it across the Atlantic in spite of the storm and she's not stuck in London. All signs point toward a must-see hour of TV, so be sure to tune in! For some viewing options during the wait for the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam, check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.