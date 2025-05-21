Will Trent Stars Talk Season 3 Finale Scares For Ormewood And Amanda, And At Least One Of Them Seems Destined For Season 4

Will Trent pulled out all the stops for its final Season 3 episodes, giving the 2025 TV schedule a few jolts and major twists in the penultimate episode, such as revealing Will’s real biological father and Angie’s surprise pregnancy, and that was all before the actual finale. The concluding installment from the thrilling procedural’s third season did not stop with those reveals, and left not just one, but two characters fighting for their lives. Now, the stars have opened up about about how worried (or not) fans should be for Ormewood and Amanda.

Iantha Richardson Reacts To Amanda Post-Gunshot Surgery

In the Season 3 finale, “Listening to a Heartbeat,” Sonja Sohn’s GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner was shot by members of a local terrorist group while protecting her precinct. Although she survived surgery, as usual, the next 48 hours were warned to be “critical” by doctors. Iantha Richardson, who plays Special Agent Faith Mitchell, spoke to TVLine about the possibility of Faith losing her boss and surrogate aunt, and it’s going to be a game-changer no matter the outcome. As she put it:

That would break her. If anything were to happen to her — which, I highly doubt anything would — but when she realizes what has happened to Amanda, that is going to be something that is going to be a pivotal moment in Faith’s life, for sure.

What will happen with Amanda is unknown, and it doesn’t sound like Richardson is completely confident that she will pull through. Even though she “highly doubts” anything will happen, Will Trent has proven time and time again that anything is possible and nothing is predictable. And it isn't afraid to kill off characters. It would also be quite the acting challenge for Richardson if Amanda doesn’t pull through, since it would greatly affect Faith, but that’s not to say she can’t be challenged if Amanda does pull through.

Jake McLaughlin Dances Around Det. Ormewood's Tumor Situation

As for Jake McLaughlin’s Detective Michael Ormewood, he recently discovered he has a brain tumor, and he seemed to be doing fairly well, or as well as can be expected when you get life-changing news like that. Unfortunately, the finale saw him having a seizure on his kitchen floor, with Faith frantically calling for help. McLaughlin seemed a bit more hopeful that Ormewood would be okay, but at the end of the day, it’s all anyone’s guess:

It leaves it wide open, and that’s usually what you wanna do at the end of the season and leave it up in the air.

What will happen with Ormewood is obviously unknown, as this tumor is clearly taking over his life, but he very well could be fine. People bounce back from seizures, the tumor will still be there, of course, and this is a sign that it could be getting worse. Even though there is a lot to worry about when it comes to Ormewood, McLaughlin doesn’t seem worried for his character’s fate, at least for the beginning of Season 4.

Unfortunately, Will Trent will not be returning later this year. The show will once again be premiering during midseason, so fans will have to wait until at least January to see what happens with Amanda and Ormewood. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming with a Hulu subscription.