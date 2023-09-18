Now Fast X Is On Peacock, The Director Has One Request For Fans Rewatching The Movie At Home

If you missed the high octane spectacle/soap opera that is known as Fast X in theaters, you’re in luck! This weekend marks the debut of director Louis Leterrier ’s contribution to the Fast Saga on the Peacock platform, so you can stream its gigantic thrills in the comforts of home. But even if you’ve seen the movie a couple times by now, Leterrier has a special request for fans who are looking for clues towards what might be happening in the future.

Louis Leterrier’s Fast X Recommendation

As we celebrated the home entertainment release of Universal’s summer blockbuster, Leterrier and I got to talking about how Fast X fans could start to get an inkling for what may happen in Fast & Furious 11. Seeing as the picture’s now available to any one with a Peacock subscription , it’s a good time to reveal what the Transporter franchise vet wants fans to pay closer attention to.

It’s with that intent in mind that Louis Leterrier shared with CinemaBlend a couple of key tips. The first of which is the following recommendation on what to look out for throughout his action opus:

Listen to what is said, listen to the dialogue. I think people enjoy the visuals, and the flare, and the fun, and everything. But there are some scenes that are designed where the conversations, the threats are real. When something sticks out, it’s for a reason. I’m not talking about one scene in particular, there’s like five scenes where we laid out the seeds to our great, next part of this adventure.

Unfortunately, most of those scenes are still pretty secret, as Leterrier didn’t give away all of his Fast X secrets. That being said, I did manage to get him to reveal one moment he feels is particularly important. So if you haven’t seen the movie yet, this isn’t exactly a spoiler, but it is a tip-off towards what we might expect from Fast & Furious 11. Tread with caution into what I’m about to reveal, just to be on the safe side.

The First Fast X Scene That Acts As A Clue Towards Fast And Furious 11’s Story

To get to the first supposed seed to the future of the Fast Saga, you only need to wait roughly until 15 minutes and 48 seconds into the film. It’s not too long, and this moment starts when that sweet new electric DeLorean creeps into frame. No, it’s not a multiversal Doc Brown coming to warn Dom and Letty that something’s gotta be done about their kids. Rather, it’s the following moment that Louis Leterrier revealed when pressed for more information:

Let’s start with the beginning. The moment where Cipher enters Dom and Letty’s house. Whatever she says will inform everything.

What that scene says, and how it informs the post-Fast X future is yet to be determined. Then again, with the next chapter being pushed into 2025 and all work being suspended until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, there’s still a chance that whatever this moment connects to could change. At the very least, Louis Leterrier knows how the Fast Saga ends , so there surely couldn’t be too much changing at this point, could there?