Now Fast X Is On Peacock, The Director Has One Request For Fans Rewatching The Movie At Home
Get your notebooks ready for some Fast knowledge!
If you missed the high octane spectacle/soap opera that is known as Fast X in theaters, you’re in luck! This weekend marks the debut of director Louis Leterrier’s contribution to the Fast Saga on the Peacock platform, so you can stream its gigantic thrills in the comforts of home. But even if you’ve seen the movie a couple times by now, Leterrier has a special request for fans who are looking for clues towards what might be happening in the future.
Louis Leterrier’s Fast X Recommendation
As we celebrated the home entertainment release of Universal’s summer blockbuster, Leterrier and I got to talking about how Fast X fans could start to get an inkling for what may happen in Fast & Furious 11. Seeing as the picture’s now available to any one with a Peacock subscription, it’s a good time to reveal what the Transporter franchise vet wants fans to pay closer attention to.
It’s with that intent in mind that Louis Leterrier shared with CinemaBlend a couple of key tips. The first of which is the following recommendation on what to look out for throughout his action opus:
Unfortunately, most of those scenes are still pretty secret, as Leterrier didn’t give away all of his Fast X secrets. That being said, I did manage to get him to reveal one moment he feels is particularly important. So if you haven’t seen the movie yet, this isn’t exactly a spoiler, but it is a tip-off towards what we might expect from Fast & Furious 11. Tread with caution into what I’m about to reveal, just to be on the safe side.
The First Fast X Scene That Acts As A Clue Towards Fast And Furious 11’s Story
To get to the first supposed seed to the future of the Fast Saga, you only need to wait roughly until 15 minutes and 48 seconds into the film. It’s not too long, and this moment starts when that sweet new electric DeLorean creeps into frame. No, it’s not a multiversal Doc Brown coming to warn Dom and Letty that something’s gotta be done about their kids. Rather, it’s the following moment that Louis Leterrier revealed when pressed for more information:
What that scene says, and how it informs the post-Fast X future is yet to be determined. Then again, with the next chapter being pushed into 2025 and all work being suspended until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, there’s still a chance that whatever this moment connects to could change. At the very least, Louis Leterrier knows how the Fast Saga ends, so there surely couldn’t be too much changing at this point, could there?
Fast X viewers now have a lot of fun in store for themselves, as anything could be a hint towards how it’s all going to close out. But while you’re scouring for threads to the future, don’t forget to be in the present. Enjoy the latest points on the Fast & Furious timeline presented in this sequel, and don’t forget to have fun with Jason Momoa being a totally bicon as Dante Reyes. Who knows if those Fast & Furious 11 changes will make him less fun in the next outing?
