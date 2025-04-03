Which OG Suits Actors Does The Suits: LA Cast Want To Show Up Next? I'm Loving What Lex Scott Davis Told Me

News
By published

Can this please happen?

Lex Scott Davis&#039; Erica Rollins talking on the phone and wearing pink, frilly top on Suits LA
(Image credit: NBC)

When Suits LA was first announced, there was no indication that the NBC spinoff airing on the 2025 TV schedule would have any connection to the original Suits beyond simply existing in the same universe. Then in November 2024, it was announced that Gabriel Macht would reprise Harvey Specter for three episodes, and now we can also expect the return of Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt and David Costabile as antagonist Daniel Hardman. So which OG Suits alum could appear on LA next? Lex Scott Davis gave me her pick when I recently chatted with her, and I’d be down for seeing this pairing.

In addition to Davis, who plays Erica Rollins, informing me about what’s ahead for Black & Associates now that the Lester Thompson trial is over, she also expressed interest in Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson stopping by Suits LA. She mentioned this while answering my question about what it means to her that these Suits actors are taking part in the spinoff she co-stars in alongside Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg. Davis started off with her saying:

It's an honor to be in the same sentence as the original Suits universe, you know what I mean? So having them come back is a sign of their support and a sign of them passing the torch for us and welcoming us into this universe, I love what that does because it also shows fans that these are not two different worlds, Neither are against each other. We're one big family. We're working together and it's an honor to have them come and reprise the role. 

So far the only Suits tie that’s been established in Suits LA came from Gabriel Macht’s appearance in “Batman Returns,” though he was playing Harvey Specter in 2010 as part of the show’s flashback storyline, i.e. roughly a year before Lex Scott Davis is thankful he, Rick Hoffman and David Costabile are willing to lend their talents to the spinoff. Because these actors are supporting Suits LA in this way, Suits fans get to see how these long-established characters interact with the new lineup of talent.

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson on Suits.

(Image credit: USA)

Let’s also keep in mind that when Suits concluded its nine-season run on USA Network in 2019, there was no indication that this world would ever be revisited. But then the series blew up on Netflix in 2023, and by February 2024, Suits LA got a pilot order. Whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season remains to be seen, but if that happens, Lex Scott Davis is crossing her fingers that Erica Rollins meets Jessica Pearson. As she continued:

And I just hope I'm lucky enough to have a scene with them, because that would be really fun for me. And then also the potential of moving forward and success with a Season 2, then maybe there's more of the original actors we could have come back as well. I would love a moment to have [Jessica] Pearson and Erica in the same scene. I'm manifesting it, I keep planting seeds. So hopefully she's next on the list for us to get.

Gina Torres was a series regular during Suits’ first seven seasons, having co-founded the law firm where all the main characters worked. Torres then departed the series for her own spinoff, Pearson, which saw Jessica moving to Chicago and becoming a political player in the Windy City. Pearson only lasted for one season, but like Suits and Suits LA, it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

Jessica Pearson was never seen on Suits during its final two seasons, so if an opportunity comes along for her to visit Los Angeles for lawyer-y reasons, I join Lex Scott Davis in hoping this happens. Seeing Jessica paired with Erica sounds like an enticing prospect and provides an additional reason for why Suits LA Season 2 should happen.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Russell T. Davies on The Graham Norton Show on BBC

Russell T. Davies Clarified His Comments About Doctor Who Finding A Replacement Showrunner To Us, And I’m So Relieved
Scarecrow: The Reaping 2022 house Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights

I Was Stoked To Hear Universal Horror Unleashed Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite HHN House, But The Improvements Are Blowing Me Away: ‘Spoiler Alert'

From left to right, Jinger Duggar Vuolo in a YouTube video and Kylie Kelce talking on her podcast.

Jinger Duggar Has Responded After The World Found Out Her Baby And Kylie Kelce’s Share A Name
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right, Jinger Duggar Vuolo in a YouTube video and Kylie Kelce talking on her podcast.
Jinger Duggar Has Responded After The World Found Out Her Baby And Kylie Kelce’s Share A Name
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise talking in Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise Showed Up At CinemaCon and Paid Tribute To Val Kilmer And 'How Much He Loved Movies'
The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2
90 Day Diaries Is Bringing Back A Star From The Last Resort Season 2, And I'm Thrilled They're Getting More Screentime
David Dastmalchian in Ant Man 2 adn Mr. 3 in One Piece
One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future
Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie
Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)
Liam Neeson strikes a manly pose in a skirt for The Naked Gun.
I Didn't Expect Liam Neeson's Naked Gun To Be A Legacy-quel, But I Think The Teaser's Best Joke Was An Even Bigger Surprise
Deadpool with Dogpool in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds Reunited With His DogPool Co-Star For A New Ad Project, And The Results Are Adorably 'Ugly'
Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.
‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, The Naked Gun, The Running Man And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling during an interview with ESPN and Taylor Swift looking forward in the Fortnight music video.
As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'