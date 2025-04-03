Which OG Suits Actors Does The Suits: LA Cast Want To Show Up Next? I'm Loving What Lex Scott Davis Told Me

When Suits LA was first announced, there was no indication that the NBC spinoff airing on the 2025 TV schedule would have any connection to the original Suits beyond simply existing in the same universe. Then in November 2024, it was announced that Gabriel Macht would reprise Harvey Specter for three episodes, and now we can also expect the return of Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt and David Costabile as antagonist Daniel Hardman. So which OG Suits alum could appear on LA next? Lex Scott Davis gave me her pick when I recently chatted with her, and I’d be down for seeing this pairing.

In addition to Davis, who plays Erica Rollins, informing me about what’s ahead for Black & Associates now that the Lester Thompson trial is over, she also expressed interest in Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson stopping by Suits LA. She mentioned this while answering my question about what it means to her that these Suits actors are taking part in the spinoff she co-stars in alongside Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg. Davis started off with her saying:

It's an honor to be in the same sentence as the original Suits universe, you know what I mean? So having them come back is a sign of their support and a sign of them passing the torch for us and welcoming us into this universe, I love what that does because it also shows fans that these are not two different worlds, Neither are against each other. We're one big family. We're working together and it's an honor to have them come and reprise the role.

So far the only Suits tie that’s been established in Suits LA came from Gabriel Macht’s appearance in “Batman Returns,” though he was playing Harvey Specter in 2010 as part of the show’s flashback storyline, i.e. roughly a year before Lex Scott Davis is thankful he, Rick Hoffman and David Costabile are willing to lend their talents to the spinoff. Because these actors are supporting Suits LA in this way, Suits fans get to see how these long-established characters interact with the new lineup of talent.

Let’s also keep in mind that when Suits concluded its nine-season run on USA Network in 2019, there was no indication that this world would ever be revisited. But then the series blew up on Netflix in 2023, and by February 2024, Suits LA got a pilot order. Whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season remains to be seen, but if that happens, Lex Scott Davis is crossing her fingers that Erica Rollins meets Jessica Pearson. As she continued:

And I just hope I'm lucky enough to have a scene with them, because that would be really fun for me. And then also the potential of moving forward and success with a Season 2, then maybe there's more of the original actors we could have come back as well. I would love a moment to have [Jessica] Pearson and Erica in the same scene. I'm manifesting it, I keep planting seeds. So hopefully she's next on the list for us to get.

Gina Torres was a series regular during Suits’ first seven seasons, having co-founded the law firm where all the main characters worked. Torres then departed the series for her own spinoff, Pearson, which saw Jessica moving to Chicago and becoming a political player in the Windy City. Pearson only lasted for one season, but like Suits and Suits LA, it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

Jessica Pearson was never seen on Suits during its final two seasons, so if an opportunity comes along for her to visit Los Angeles for lawyer-y reasons, I join Lex Scott Davis in hoping this happens. Seeing Jessica paired with Erica sounds like an enticing prospect and provides an additional reason for why Suits LA Season 2 should happen.