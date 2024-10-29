Suits Blew Up On Netflix In The Middle Of Chaos In Hollywood. Patrick J. Adams Explains Why It Was So ‘Weird’ For The OG Cast

After USA Network legal drama Suits blew up on Netflix last year, the show experienced a resurgence. That buzz proved to be so powerful that it arguably led to a new spinoff being greenlit at NBC. At the same time, the cast have been discussing and promoting the show in a myriad of ways. Series lead actor Patrick J. Adams has been up to a lot since the show ended, but he's been handling the hype as well. He most recently explained why the resurgence was "weird" for the cast amid major Hollywood developments.

The first eight seasons of Suits landed on Netflix at the beginning of the summer in 2023, in the midst of the WGA writers’ strike. By July, SAG-AFTRA went on strike as well, at which point the aforementioned show was continuing to break records. Given the actors' strike, the cast wasn’t able to say much about it or really see the impact of the streaming boom. Adams, who played Mike Ross in the first seven seasons and returned as a guest in the ninth and final season, spoke to TVLine, During the chat, he addressed whether the show's boost has impacted his career and explained how the strikes played into everything:

I hope so! It’s weird because the renaissance happened while the strike was going on, so we had no barometer for what effect it was having on our current careers because we weren’t auditioning for anything. I like to hope that I’m good at what I do and that I have a good reputation, but I think it didn’t hurt that we had one of the biggest shows in the history of streaming re-enter the conversation.

Patrick J. Adams has been landing quite a lot of roles as of late, and it’s likely, in part, due to Suits getting put back on the map. The actor recently guest starred on Fox’s Accused and is even going to star in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison. Additionally, he and Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty have been hosting rewatch podcast, Sidebar. It must've been awkward for Adams and co. not to be able to chime in on the show amid the strikes, but it seems he's still reaping the benefits of the beloved show's second life.

That being said, even after the series ended, the Suits cast remained quite busy in different ways after the show ended. Harvey Specter actor Gabriel Macht focused more on his family after the show, while Patrick J. Adams starred in Disney+’s The Right Stuff, travel miniseries Plan B, Prime’s A League of Their Own reboot and more. Of course, Adams’ on-screen wife, Meghan Markle, went on to marry Prince Harry, which is why she left Suits after Season 7, but the two have since returned to the States and dipped their toes into entertainment with their own deal with Netflix. Meanwhile, Gina Torres stars on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Sarah Rafferty had a recurring role in Chicago Med, and the rest of the cast have also been busy.

As one of the many shows to get popular again via streaming, the Aaron Korsh-created legal drama brought in a lot of viewers, both old and new. Based on the comments he's shared, Adams is pleased to see this resurgence for the show, and it's great to see him thriving as a result in the aftermath of the Hollywood strikes.

