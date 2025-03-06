Suits LA Is Bringing Back Another Original Series Alum After Gabriel Macht, And I Have Just One Complaint

Suits LA is only two episodes into its run on NBC in the 2025 TV schedule, and fans of the original show are still waiting for Gabriel Macht's much-hyped arrival as Harvey Specter. The latest good news is that creator Aaron Korsh is making good on his promise that Harvey won't be the only OG character coming back, as Rick Hoffman is officially on board to return as Louis Litt. I only have one complaint about the big news.

Rick Hoffman is slated to appear in one episode of Suits LA Season 1, according to Deadline, although he could appear in more if the spinoff is renewed for a second season at NBC. Fans of Louis Litt who wanted more of the character following the original series finale are in for some kind of update on what he's been doing since 2019. Alas, the outlet also reports that Hoffman and Gabriel Macht won't be appearing in the same episode of LA, although Macht is slated for three total. No reunion for Harvey and Louis!

While it remains to be seen what brings Harvey back, creator Aaron Korsh did preview that Macht's character made the most sense to come back from a story standpoint. I'm curious about what will happen that Louis is only needed for one episode, but at least the possibility of more episodes in a second season suggests that the door will be left open after his arrival. For the sake of all fans who are tuning into the spinoff despite the lukewarm reactions to the pilot, I just hope that Rick Hoffman utters "You just got Litt up" at some point.

It's worth noting that Suits LA isn't just Suits 2.0 set in Los Angeles rather than New York City. Unlike the corporate law firm where Harvey, Louis, Mike, Donna, and the rest worked, Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is a federal prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer. With only two episodes airing on NBC and available streaming with a Peacock subscription at the time of writing, there's still the question of whether this Suits spinoff will last longer than Gina Torres' Pearson, which only ran for one season.

Of course, Pearson was airing on USA while Suits was still on the air, so perhaps the novelty of the franchise returning combined with a network TV audience will give LA the lasting power than Pearson never reached. Original series stars like Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman appearing as guests surely won't hurt, although fans shouldn't hold their breath for Meghan Markle as Rachel and Patrick J. Adams expressed that he was "happy" to keep Mike's ending as it was.

No date has been confirmed for when Rick Hoffman will bring Louis Litt to Suits LA, but you can find new episodes of the spinoff on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, ahead of fellow freshman series Grosse Pointe Garden Society as part of NBC's new lineup.