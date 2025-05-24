Kristin Davis Recalls Dropped And Just Like That Plot Line (And Now I Wish It Happened)

HBO shows get the world talking, starting back with the network's OG hits like The Sopranos and Sex and the City. The latter is back on our screen with the new series And Just Like That.., which is available for those with a Max subscription. As fans gear up for a new season, Kristin Davis recently revealed a scrapped concept for an episode that I hope happens one day.

What we know about And Just Like That Season 3 is limited, but we're just days away from its debut on the streaming service. While we'll be missing Sara Ramirez' Che Diaz in this next chapter, but 3 the OGs are still set to star. When speaking with EW about the next batch of episodes, the Charlotte actress revealed a story about Charlotte and her daughter Lily that didn't make it into the season. In her words:

There was a plan at one point in Michael Patrick's mind that we were going to go to China for Lily to go back and visit where she was adopted from. That would be amazing. I don't know if it's possible. Any time that they go anywhere it's great fun, but I do know that after the second film, there was this big feeling of they can never leave New York again, which we were like, 'Oh no!' I mean, we love New York, but it's fun to go somewhere. I would love us to go anywhere. It would be great.

Well, I've already got FOMO. Davis is arguably the biggest comedic relief of And Just Like That, so it would have been nice to see this genuine story come together about her and Lily. What's more, it could have given Sex and the City fans a chance to see the gals once again going on a trip together.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Both Sex and the City and And Just Like That are streaming on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

The kids of And Just Like That have slowly been becoming larger presences in the show, both Lily and Brady. So a trip to China for Lily to reconnect with where she came from would have made total sense. Alas, we'll just have to wait and see what Charlotte and her daughter get up to next.

I personally would love any excuse for the three OGs of Sex and the City, as well as the newer cast, take a fabulous trip together. They've had some truly iconic moments in the franchise during this, such as the Mexico trip of the first movie, and basically the entirety of Sex and the City 2. So a trip to China for Lily seems like a great excuse to keep that tradition going.

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn / Max)

There are countless questions about what's going to come from the third season of SATC's spinoff series. Fans have a love hate relationship with And Just Like That, which seemingly has contributes to its popularity. There are generations of fans that can't help but tune in to see the OGs, as well as the newer additions to the franchise.

Of course, the biggest question mark surrounding Season 3 is whether not Samantha Jones might make another appearance. Kim Cattrall did a brief cameo in Season 2, which was thrilling for fans and seemingly opened the door for more quick scenes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll just have to see how it all shakes out when And Just Like That premieres begins third season on May 29th as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. And I'm gonna keep hoping for that China trip in the next season.