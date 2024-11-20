Gabriel Macht Is Returning For Suits L.A., And He Celebrated In The Most Harvey Specter Way

The upcoming Suits L.A. spinoff is finally taking shape, as the show is set to arrive midseason during the 2025 TV schedule. Various questions have swirled around the Stephen Amell-led legal drama. Among those queries is whether or not any of the main characters from the OG show might pop in. Well, we now know that at least one familiar face is in the mix, as Gabriel Macht is reprising his fan-favorite role as Harvey Specter. With that, Macht celebrated the news in the most Specter way possible.

Longtime fans will surely be delighted to hear that the veteran actor’s role on the Suits offshoot won’t be a one-off. According to Variety , Gabriel Macht will appear in a recurring role, with his Harvey character appearing on three episodes of the NBC show. Further details on Specter’s exact role within the narrative have yet to be divulged. At the very least, it seems that the character’s sense of style (and likely his personality as well) will remain mostly unchanged. That’s the idea one gets from the video that Macht just dropped on Instagram:

Just the mere sight of that monogrammed cuff and those dapper shoes are clearly enough to get fans excited. As of this writing, the Good Shepherd alum’s post has raked in over 90,000 likes in roughly an hour. Overall, it’s exciting to know that Harvey is set to return following the final season of the original show, which wrapped after nine seasons on USA Network in 2019. It also makes sense to have the character show up, as it’s a solid way to maintain continuity between the two shows.

Surely people also took notice of the ominous tease suggested by the caption. The actor mentioned “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.” That line could likely be interpreted in a myriad of ways, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it keeps the rumor mill churning for a while. At the very least, though, it seems that the New York-based Specter could possibly be called to Los Angeles to provide some assistance.

This big news comes on the heels of Gabriel Macht recalling his need for time away from his famous character following the OG series finale. He also suggested that he had no interest in playing the role again anytime soon. Now, in light of Macht’s L.A. casting, I can’t help but wonder whether his comments were meant to be an intentional misdirect or if he simply had a change of heart.

Suits L.A. premieres on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, stream all nine seasons of its parent show and witness the exploits of Harvey Specter using a Netflix subscription.

