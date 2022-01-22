One Arrow Vet Would Be Down To Return, But Maybe Without As Many Painful Injuries
By Adam Holmes published
Who wants to see this Arrow alum back in action?
Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen repeatedly clashed with many villains during Arrow, but few were a thorn in his side for as long as Chien Na Wei, a.k.a. China White, played by Kelly Hu. The X2: X-Men United actress recurred as the villain for six of the show’s eight seasons, through both the present-day storyline and in the Season 3 flashbacks. Well, despite Arrow having ended in early 2020, Hu is still game to play China White again in the Arrowverse, albeit with less painful injuries the next time around.
During my interview with Kelly Hu about her turn as Cheshire (a role she also plays in HBO Max’s Young Justice) in the upcoming animated movie Catwoman: Hunted, I brought up her notable tenure on Arrow and asked her what it was like getting to pop in and out of The CW series for most of its run. She answered:
As Kelly Hu noted, she first appeared as China White in the Arrow Season 1 episode “Honor Thy Father,” where she was sent by the Chinese Triad to kill Laurel Lance. However, Season 3 revealed that Oliver Queen first ran into China White during his time in Hong Kong, two years before he returned to Starling City and began his crusade as The Hood. China White would later team up with fellow antagonists like Bronze Tiger, Carrie Cutter and Liza Warner, and following her brief stint in the Ghost Initiative (the relaunched Task Force X), she was last seen in the Season 8 episode “Welcome to Hong Kong,” where she was ultimately defeated by Black Siren.
There have been a handful on instances where an Arrowverse villain chiefly affiliated with one show has resurfaced on a different show, so it certainly is possible Kelly Hu could get the opportunity to reprise China White elsewhere. Maybe she could even go toe-to-toe with Katherine McNamara’s Mia Queen, Oliver’s adult daughter who has the capability of traveling to the present, as seen in The Flash’s “Armageddon” arc. However, given all her body has been through over the years with performing stunts and acting out fight sequences, Hu is more than ok now with her stuntwomen handling the action-heavy aspects of the character. There’s no need for her to suffer any more injuries.
For now, you can hear Kelly Hu’s latest turn as Cheshire when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Catwoman: Hunted on February 8. Hu can also be heard later this year as Dr. Anna Ripley in the Amazon Prime Video animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.