After Getting Real About Hawkeye Salary Disputes, How Would Jeremy Renner Feel About Playing The Character Again?
Jeremy Renner shares his thoughts on his future with the MCU.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s return to form has made huge waves on the 2025 movie schedule, whether the subject is a movie that’s in theaters or in production. Avengers: Doomsday’s massive cast announcement is a prime example of the latter, and the lineup of returning and debuting heroes in that tentpole series still has some room to grow. This has some fans wondering if OG Avenger Hawkeye will ever return, especially after Jeremy Renner’s comments about turning down Hawkeye Season 2.
However, even in the face of his allegedly lowball offer for Season 2 of his Disney+ series, the Mission: Impossible vet does have some nuanced thoughts on taking up his bow and arrow again.
Jeremy Renner Isn’t Done With Hawkeye
In a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused’s Josh Horowitz, the Mayor of Kingstown star promoted his autobiography, My Next Breath. So, of course, the conversation eventually gave way to some MCU shop talk. Mr. Renner laid down his thoughts on returning to his Avengers character, as well as his Hawkeye spin-off series, as follows:
This new viewpoint comes at an interesting time, seeing as Marvel Television’s supposed future strategy is to rearrange the MCU so that movie characters aren’t being pulled into the television side of things. Not to mention Disney/Marvel’s rumored lowball offer has been alleged to be a stealth method of canceling the Hailee Steinfeld co-starring action show.
Despite the dramatic developments that were suggested, rumored, or hinted at connected to that Disney+ subscription exclusive, Jeremy Renner still has Clint Barton on his mind. And when describing another reason he’s still eager to keep his Marvel Cinematic Universe story going, it’s clear that Hawkeye is also taking up space in his heart.
Jeremy Renner's Heartwarming Reason For Why He’s Up For Hawkeye’s Return
Outside of his acting career, Renner is not only a loving father, but he’s also the creator of the RennerVation Foundation. With the mission of providing “well-grounded and compassionate support to children in foster care and at-risk youth,” Hawkeye’s star player still carries a bit of clout with the youth at that camp. Jeremy Renner reflected on that reason for still investing in the role with this sentiment:
Rounding off this portion of the conversation, The Town co-star doubled down on being an inspiration to Camp RennerVation’s citizens. And it’s this piece that’ll really melt your heart:
A lot of pieces sound like they'd need to fall into place to bring Jeremy Renner back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
However, since he's game for hitting the archery range again, it feels like we're in a much more optimistic place than we were not too long ago. For now, we'll just have to see how Thunderbolts* sways Marvel Studios' plans, and you can form your own opinions after seeing that picture, in theaters now.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
