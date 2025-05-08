After Getting Real About Hawkeye Salary Disputes, How Would Jeremy Renner Feel About Playing The Character Again?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s return to form has made huge waves on the 2025 movie schedule , whether the subject is a movie that’s in theaters or in production. Avengers: Doomsday ’s massive cast announcement is a prime example of the latter, and the lineup of returning and debuting heroes in that tentpole series still has some room to grow. This has some fans wondering if OG Avenger Hawkeye will ever return, especially after Jeremy Renner’s comments about turning down Hawkeye Season 2 .

However, even in the face of his allegedly lowball offer for Season 2 of his Disney+ series, the Mission: Impossible vet does have some nuanced thoughts on taking up his bow and arrow again.

Jeremy Renner Isn’t Done With Hawkeye

In a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused ’s Josh Horowitz, the Mayor of Kingstown star promoted his autobiography, My Next Breath. So, of course, the conversation eventually gave way to some MCU shop talk. Mr. Renner laid down his thoughts on returning to his Avengers character, as well as his Hawkeye spin-off series, as follows:

We got into it a little bit, sort of story-wise and stuff and also just doing another season. Everyone was interested in it. I’m like ‘Yeah, yeah, of course, man, I wouldn’t want to say no to that.’ I think there’s a lot of ideas, they still gotta figure a lot of things out. And I’m always game to do it, man. It’s a fun world, and I love being a part of it.

This new viewpoint comes at an interesting time, seeing as Marvel Television’s supposed future strategy is to rearrange the MCU so that movie characters aren’t being pulled into the television side of things. Not to mention Disney/Marvel’s rumored lowball offer has been alleged to be a stealth method of canceling the Hailee Steinfeld co-starring action show.

Despite the dramatic developments that were suggested, rumored, or hinted at connected to that Disney+ subscription exclusive, Jeremy Renner still has Clint Barton on his mind. And when describing another reason he’s still eager to keep his Marvel Cinematic Universe story going, it’s clear that Hawkeye is also taking up space in his heart.

Jeremy Renner's Heartwarming Reason For Why He’s Up For Hawkeye’s Return

Outside of his acting career, Renner is not only a loving father, but he’s also the creator of the RennerVation Foundation. With the mission of providing “well-grounded and compassionate support to children in foster care and at-risk youth,” Hawkeye’s star player still carries a bit of clout with the youth at that camp. Jeremy Renner reflected on that reason for still investing in the role with this sentiment:

Really, selfishly, to me, I like the currency of doing it because of what it means to the kids in the foundation that I run. So, the cool factor and keeping that pretty relevant in their minds. You know, you can kind of age out, these kids get older, and new kids come in and are like ‘Who is this guy? Why does he have a bow and arrow?’

Rounding off this portion of the conversation, The Town co-star doubled down on being an inspiration to Camp RennerVation’s citizens. And it’s this piece that’ll really melt your heart:

It’s the cool factor of being a really strong voice for these kids and a face for these kids. And give them a sense of pride that this sort of unreachable type of character is now here at our camp, running the camp with us. To me, that’s how special the Marvel universe is to me, is access and reach to kids. That’s the real value currency for me.

A lot of pieces sound like they'd need to fall into place to bring Jeremy Renner back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, since he's game for hitting the archery range again, it feels like we're in a much more optimistic place than we were not too long ago. For now, we'll just have to see how Thunderbolts* sways Marvel Studios' plans, and you can form your own opinions after seeing that picture, in theaters now.