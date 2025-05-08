After Getting Real About Hawkeye Salary Disputes, How Would Jeremy Renner Feel About Playing The Character Again?

News
By published

Jeremy Renner shares his thoughts on his future with the MCU.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye series
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s return to form has made huge waves on the 2025 movie schedule, whether the subject is a movie that’s in theaters or in production. Avengers: Doomsday’s massive cast announcement is a prime example of the latter, and the lineup of returning and debuting heroes in that tentpole series still has some room to grow. This has some fans wondering if OG Avenger Hawkeye will ever return, especially after Jeremy Renner’s comments about turning down Hawkeye Season 2.

However, even in the face of his allegedly lowball offer for Season 2 of his Disney+ series, the Mission: Impossible vet does have some nuanced thoughts on taking up his bow and arrow again.

Jeremy Renner Isn’t Done With Hawkeye

In a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused’s Josh Horowitz, the Mayor of Kingstown star promoted his autobiography, My Next Breath. So, of course, the conversation eventually gave way to some MCU shop talk. Mr. Renner laid down his thoughts on returning to his Avengers character, as well as his Hawkeye spin-off series, as follows:

We got into it a little bit, sort of story-wise and stuff and also just doing another season. Everyone was interested in it. I’m like ‘Yeah, yeah, of course, man, I wouldn’t want to say no to that.’ I think there’s a lot of ideas, they still gotta figure a lot of things out. And I’m always game to do it, man. It’s a fun world, and I love being a part of it.

This new viewpoint comes at an interesting time, seeing as Marvel Television’s supposed future strategy is to rearrange the MCU so that movie characters aren’t being pulled into the television side of things. Not to mention Disney/Marvel’s rumored lowball offer has been alleged to be a stealth method of canceling the Hailee Steinfeld co-starring action show.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
$10.99 a month might not make you a superhero, but starting at that price point you can be a part of the fun the Disney+/Hulu Bundle allows. And if you upgrade to $19.99 a month, you can go ad-free and enjoy pretty much the entire MCU from start to finish. Or just the stuff that Jeremy Renner's in. We won't judge.

View Deal

Despite the dramatic developments that were suggested, rumored, or hinted at connected to that Disney+ subscription exclusive, Jeremy Renner still has Clint Barton on his mind. And when describing another reason he’s still eager to keep his Marvel Cinematic Universe story going, it’s clear that Hawkeye is also taking up space in his heart.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Jeremy Renner's Heartwarming Reason For Why He’s Up For Hawkeye’s Return

Outside of his acting career, Renner is not only a loving father, but he’s also the creator of the RennerVation Foundation. With the mission of providing “well-grounded and compassionate support to children in foster care and at-risk youth,” Hawkeye’s star player still carries a bit of clout with the youth at that camp. Jeremy Renner reflected on that reason for still investing in the role with this sentiment:

Really, selfishly, to me, I like the currency of doing it because of what it means to the kids in the foundation that I run. So, the cool factor and keeping that pretty relevant in their minds. You know, you can kind of age out, these kids get older, and new kids come in and are like ‘Who is this guy? Why does he have a bow and arrow?’

Rounding off this portion of the conversation, The Town co-star doubled down on being an inspiration to Camp RennerVation’s citizens. And it’s this piece that’ll really melt your heart:

It’s the cool factor of being a really strong voice for these kids and a face for these kids. And give them a sense of pride that this sort of unreachable type of character is now here at our camp, running the camp with us. To me, that’s how special the Marvel universe is to me, is access and reach to kids. That’s the real value currency for me.

A lot of pieces sound like they'd need to fall into place to bring Jeremy Renner back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, since he's game for hitting the archery range again, it feels like we're in a much more optimistic place than we were not too long ago. For now, we'll just have to see how Thunderbolts* sways Marvel Studios' plans, and you can form your own opinions after seeing that picture, in theaters now.

TOPICS
Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Thunderbolts* Fixed One Major Problem I Had With John Walker, And I Hope It Holds Up In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel’s Rumored To Be Making A Big Change To Its Disney+ Shows Following Vision, And I Have Very Mixed Feelings About This Idea

Lea Michele Finally Dispels Rumors She Can't Read (But I'm Not Sure The Internet Is Gonna Let This Go)
See more latest
Most Popular
Lea Michele in Glee
Lea Michele Finally Dispels Rumors She Can't Read (But I'm Not Sure The Internet Is Gonna Let This Go)
Keanu Reeves in John Wick/Ana de Armas in Ballerina
Ana De Armas Just Shared BTS Ballerina Fight Choreography With Keanu Reeves And Fans Are All Making Similar Comments
Prince Harry in Inside Edition interview and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.
'Maybe There's Room To Forgive, But They Won't Forget': Insider Explains Why Royal Family Isn't Talking To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price in Law &amp; Order Season 24x21
Law And Order’s Price Has Surprising Insight For Maroun In Exclusive Episode Clip, But Can He Take His Own Advice To 'Walk Away'?
Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson.
Why Two FBI Shows (And The Equalizer) Actually Got Canceled, According To CBS
Law Roach with his fingers in his hair at the Met Gala
Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified
From left to right: Timothée Chalamet in Dune, Rachel Zegler on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians.
Rachel Zegler Had An Unexpected Response After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Made Their Splashy Red Carpet Debut
Dakota Johnson in The Materialists
A24's New Materialists Trailer Makes It Look Like A Standard Rom-Com, And That Makes Me Very Suspicious
Universal Horror Unleased logo
I Totally See Why Universal Is Adding Year Round Horror Experiences, But I Did Not See This One Specific Request Coming
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
Doctor Who’s Ruby Sunday Actress Confirmed A Villain Return For The Season 2 Finale, And I’m Looking Forward To This Rematch