Peacemaker's Steve Agee On How He'd Prefer To Continue His Stint As John Economos In The DCEU

Major spoilers for Peacemaker’s Season 1 finale, “It’s Cow or Never,” lie ahead.

One of the great things about DC’s Peacemaker is that in addition to the titular protagonist, it brought back a few other familiar faces from last year’s The Suicide Squad. One such person was Belle Reve employee and A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos, portrayed by the returning Steve Agee. While the character was delightful in James Gunn’s film, he’s since become a fan favorite, thanks to the spinoff TV series. But with Economos now a true fixture within the DC Extended Universe, how might Agee prefer to continue in the role? Well, the actor shared some honest thoughts with us.

In the Peacemaker season finale, Christopher Smith and his allies emerged victorious in the battle against the Butterflies. With their mission completed, the ragtag group seemingly went their separate ways. John Economos, as a result, returned to his work at Belle Reve, though he still seemed to be holding a torch for his team. With Season 2 on the way , it’s fair to say that something is going to bring him back into contact with his comrades.

Aside from the new season, creator James Gunn may be planning more big-screen installments related to The Suicide Squad. So theoretically, Steve Agee may have some options when it comes to his DCEU future. Yet when CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell asked if he’d prefer to show up in future movies or shows, Agee was direct with his preference:

I would say the series. I mean, you have the luxury of being able to explore a lot more, you know, of the characters and their arcs with eight hours as opposed to two hours, where you're only gonna get, you know, a few arcs out. You know, that's why we did the whole series, was because Cena didn't get an arc in the movie and James wanted to explore his character more. So I'd say TV.

You can definitely see why the star would feel that way, especially when you consider how much Peacemaker has done for John Economos. The character essentially went from a dry-witted paper pusher to a warm, funny and nerdy badass in his own right. The show also allowed the actor to take part in some truly wild stories, with some being more “bonkers” than others .

The fate of Steve Agee’s lovable character is just one of the many things that needs to be considered now that John Cena’s superhero series is officially moving forward. Season 1’s ending certainly leaves a lot of questions regarding the future of the characters. (Of course, some of us are also wondering if the theme song will change .) One thing that does remain clear, though, is that this won’t be the last time Agee appears in the DCEU, and I’m ready to see more of him – with or without the dyed beard.