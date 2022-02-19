Should Peacemaker Season 2 Get A New Theme Song? The Cast Has Strong Opinions

Major spoilers for the Peacemaker season finale, “It’s Cow or Never,” lie ahead.

There was so much to love about the first season of DC’s Peacemaker, from its gory action and major laughs to the genuine emotion and wild cameos . However, the one aspect of the show that’s really taken the viewing public by storm is the awesome theme song. The intro features the entire cast dancing to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” and it’s a sight to behold. Of course, with the first season now done, one has to wonder if James Gunn should change the theme and intro for the recently confirmed Season 2 . Well, now, two of his stars are sharing some strong opinions on the matter.

While some shows like to freshen up their intros and theme songs on a regular basis, others prefer to stick with what’s been established. So Peacemaker is in an interesting position ahead of its second season. Given that the theme went viral upon the show’s premiere, it’s safe to assume many would probably prefer it stay the same. But when CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell spoke with John Enconomos actor Steve Agee, the actor seemed certain that the intro will ultimately be changed:

I think it has to be a different sequence. There's enough changes that I… Yeah, I think it has to. In fact, I've been saying the only two things that are probably a given in Season 2 is a new opening credits sequence – I could be wrong, but I think this is a given – and then Economos’ beard will probably be different. Whether it's still gray or just dyed better or gone. I don't know what that will be, but I think his beard will be different.

Believe it or not, Steve Agee isn’t the only member of the cast that’s thinking this way. Jennifer Holland, who plays the formidable Emilia Harcourt, told Sean O’Connell that she also thinks something new is going to happen with the theme song. And this has a lot to do with writer, director and producer James Gunn’s approach to the current theme:

That's a really good question. You know, I think that for my money, the natural way to go is something new because of the fact that the way James wrote it, he you know, he sort of wraps around the theme song and uses it in the finale. So it kind of becomes like a full story for him from beginning to end. So it would make sense to me that he would go a new direction, but who knows? I mean, you know, he may keep it the same. I mean, he could do anything, the world is his oyster.

There’s also something else that must be considered when it comes to the intro – many of the characters featured in it, like Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn and Annie Chang’s Sophie Song, are now dead. Jennifer Holland went on to acknowledge that aspect of the opening as well:

Well, you definitely can't use the same dance video. You know, you definitely have to re-film it, you know, or whatever. Whether or not he uses the same song, I don't know. But it wouldn't make sense unless everyone comes back as ghosts to use.

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to the fan-favorite opening though, of course, there are other questions to consider following Season 1’s ending . At this point, it’s unclear as to how long the wait will be but, with James Gunn at the helm, it’s sure to be something exciting. And he’ll likely put plenty of thought into whatever opening tune John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and the rest of the cast potentially dance to moving forward.