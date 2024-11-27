I Have Chills Listening To Private Party Recount The Moment They Won The AEW Tag Team Titles: ‘We Did It, We Finally Did It’
What a moment!
After spending the past five years chasing the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Private Party gave wrestling fans another reason to get excited about the company when they dethroned The Young Bucks in spectacular fashion. As a longtime fan myself, Isiah Kennedy and Marq Quen defeating one of the best teams in the world was an incredibly powerful moment, and I was pumped to get the chance to talk to them about it.
Ahead of Private Party’s first title defense at Full Gear, where they defeated The Outrunners, The Acclaimed, and Kings of the Black Throne in an explosive four-way contest, I caught up with Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen to revisit the final seconds of the match where they put Nick Jackson in the Gin and Juice (a top rope Frankensteiner into a Cutter) and got the pinfall. Their response gave me chills, to say the least:
Already having chills from hearing Kennedy talk about what I would imagine has been a highlight of his career, I asked Quen what that moment was like, and sure enough "emotion" reigned supreme.
Though Private Party wanted nothing more than to beat The Young Bucks and bring an end to their reign, one that started at the incredible AEW Dynasty pay-per-view more than six months earlier, they weren’t above giving the transformative duo their flowers weeks after claiming their first tag titles in the company.
When I asked Kennedy what it was like to beat a team that not only helped AEW get off the ground but also changed the game for tag wrestling around the world the past decade-and-a-half, he had wasted no time talking about how much this all means to him:
While Quen agreed with his longtime friend and tag partner about being proud of beating a team with such an impressive resume, he didn’t stand by Kassidy’s comments about not being able to repay Matt and Nick Jackson:
Private Party is well on its way to taking the AEW World Tag Team Championship to the next level, especially after defeating The Acclaimed (the team they were focused on the most) in Full Gear’s opening four-way tag match. If that was any indication, we’re going to be looking at a long and fruitful reign for Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
With some high-profile upcoming AEW events in the works, we can expect to hear a lot more from Private Party as they continue to defend their belts and bring fans back to professional wrestling in the weeks and months ahead.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.