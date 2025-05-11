WWE's Big E Shouted Out The Awesome Penta Meme During Backlash, And I Really Hope The Viral Trend Sparks One Change

WWE Backlash 2025 is now over, and CinemaBlend's list of predictions is a good indicator of how fairly unsurprising the Premium Live Event was. That said, plenty of bright moments took place throughout the night, including a shoutout from Big E that has me optimistic about changes coming for one of the main roster's hottest up-and-coming stars: Penta.

True to his reputation in other organizations, Penta is quickly becoming the most popular luchador to ever wrestle in the WWE since Rey Mysterio. As such, he's become the subject of a very entertaining meme in the wrestling world, and now that it's officially gotten mentioned during a live event, I'm hoping we finally get to see his theme music change.

Big E Acknowledged The Popular Penta Meme Online During Backlash

Readers might not be as chronically online as this writer, so maybe they aren't familiar why so many people are talking about Penta and Sade's 1984 smash "Smooth Operator." Well, allow me to bring you up to speed with the latest hit from @HaangEmHigh, which reimagines Penta's walkout music using that song instead:

Videos of Penta doing his signature walk to the music have been circulating the internet for weeks now, but it wasn't until Saturday night during Backlash that there was any evidence people in the WWE was remotely aware of them. Big E, who is still working commentary for the organization after being scapegoated by The New Day for their past few years of bad luck, shouted it out during the PLE:

I gotta shoutout HaangEmHiigh on Twitter. I see all those 'Smooth Operator' [memes]. I love seeing Penta. The man has swagger. The man has style.

All that style and swagger couldn't get him the win over Dominik Mysterio, who retained the Intercontinental Title he won during his fantastic match at WrestleMania 41. Beating Dirty Dom was always going to be a challenge when he's so over with the crowd right now, but I think Penta could end up with that title if he changed his theme music to the popular song.

WWE Should Strongly Consider Changing Penta's Theme Music To "Smooth Operator"

I think that the WWE should change Penta's theme music to "Smooth Operator," though I know that's a huge ask considering recent events. The WWE just touted they enlisted the help of Tool guitarist Adam Jones to update the heavy metal theme they first gave him when he debuted in the WWE.

Penta's general look makes it look like you'd see him running through the forest in a Black Metal music video, but as we've seen time and time again in the memes, "Smooth Operator" works well thanks to that freaky little strut he does on the way to the ring.

The walk is such a significant key to his character, and one of some debate in the wrestling fandom. While Penta asserted in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the idea came to him naturally, some have stated that the late wrestler La Parka influenced the strut. In any case, people love it when he does it, and would probably love it even more if it synced up to his walkout music.

While uncommon, the WWE occasionally uses popular licensed music for its superstars. The most current example would be CM Punk utilizing the song "Cult Of Personality" by Living Colour, though he's one of the biggest superstars in the company. Penta seems to be on the path to superstardom in the WWE, though, until he wins a championship title, I'm not sure we can compare him to the top of the roster just yet.

Penta appears on Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how Penta responds after losing his title match against Dirty Dom, knowing he might've come out on top had it not been for The Judgment Day's interference.