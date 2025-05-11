WWE's Big E Shouted Out The Awesome Penta Meme During Backlash, And I Really Hope The Viral Trend Sparks One Change

News
By published

I'm so glad people at WWE are seeing this.

Penta walking to the ring in the WWE
(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Backlash 2025 is now over, and CinemaBlend's list of predictions is a good indicator of how fairly unsurprising the Premium Live Event was. That said, plenty of bright moments took place throughout the night, including a shoutout from Big E that has me optimistic about changes coming for one of the main roster's hottest up-and-coming stars: Penta.

True to his reputation in other organizations, Penta is quickly becoming the most popular luchador to ever wrestle in the WWE since Rey Mysterio. As such, he's become the subject of a very entertaining meme in the wrestling world, and now that it's officially gotten mentioned during a live event, I'm hoping we finally get to see his theme music change.

Readers might not be as chronically online as this writer, so maybe they aren't familiar why so many people are talking about Penta and Sade's 1984 smash "Smooth Operator." Well, allow me to bring you up to speed with the latest hit from @HaangEmHigh, which reimagines Penta's walkout music using that song instead:

Videos of Penta doing his signature walk to the music have been circulating the internet for weeks now, but it wasn't until Saturday night during Backlash that there was any evidence people in the WWE was remotely aware of them. Big E, who is still working commentary for the organization after being scapegoated by The New Day for their past few years of bad luck, shouted it out during the PLE:

I gotta shoutout HaangEmHiigh on Twitter. I see all those 'Smooth Operator' [memes]. I love seeing Penta. The man has swagger. The man has style.

All that style and swagger couldn't get him the win over Dominik Mysterio, who retained the Intercontinental Title he won during his fantastic match at WrestleMania 41. Beating Dirty Dom was always going to be a challenge when he's so over with the crowd right now, but I think Penta could end up with that title if he changed his theme music to the popular song.

WWE Should Strongly Consider Changing Penta's Theme Music To "Smooth Operator"

I think that the WWE should change Penta's theme music to "Smooth Operator," though I know that's a huge ask considering recent events. The WWE just touted they enlisted the help of Tool guitarist Adam Jones to update the heavy metal theme they first gave him when he debuted in the WWE.

More On The WWE

Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw

(Image credit: WWE)

Braun Strowman’s WWE Release Doesn’t Make Sense To Me For A Really Obvious Reason

Penta's general look makes it look like you'd see him running through the forest in a Black Metal music video, but as we've seen time and time again in the memes, "Smooth Operator" works well thanks to that freaky little strut he does on the way to the ring.

The walk is such a significant key to his character, and one of some debate in the wrestling fandom. While Penta asserted in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the idea came to him naturally, some have stated that the late wrestler La Parka influenced the strut. In any case, people love it when he does it, and would probably love it even more if it synced up to his walkout music.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Watching WWE PLEs is as simple as picking up a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

While uncommon, the WWE occasionally uses popular licensed music for its superstars. The most current example would be CM Punk utilizing the song "Cult Of Personality" by Living Colour, though he's one of the biggest superstars in the company. Penta seems to be on the path to superstardom in the WWE, though, until he wins a championship title, I'm not sure we can compare him to the top of the roster just yet.

Penta appears on Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how Penta responds after losing his title match against Dirty Dom, knowing he might've come out on top had it not been for The Judgment Day's interference.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about wrestling

A Wild WWE Rumor Going Around About A Possible Return, And I Think It Could Happen At Backlash

Full WWE Backlash St Louis Predictions Including John Cena, Pat McAfee And A New Champion

'It's Completely Unsustainable.' That Time Robert Downey Jr. Admitted He Was Probably 'Overtraining Wildly' For Marvel, And It Would Come Back To Bite Him
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Downey Jr. looking at Harley Keener in Iron Man 3
'It's Completely Unsustainable.' That Time Robert Downey Jr. Admitted He Was Probably 'Overtraining Wildly' For Marvel, And It Would Come Back To Bite Him
matthew mcconaughey during a southern living interview
Matthew McConaughey Went Pants Free To Cook Breakfast For Mother’s Day, And The Comments Are Not ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’
A scene onstage in full ballet costume from Season 1 of Amazon&#039;s Etoile.
I Love Amazon’s New Amy Sherman-Palladino Show Étoile, But My Favorite Part Of The Series Was So Unexpected
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) confronts his father in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu Is Engaged, And He Revealed The News With Sweet Photos And A Cheeky Marvel Reference
Alan Cumming in the Season 3 finale of The Traitors
Rumors Are Swirling About The Traitors Season 4 Cast, And I’m Begging The Producers To Keep One Thing In Mind
Close up stills of Iceman and Maverick in uniform as they tensely talk in Top Gun.
Tom Cruise Recalls Story Behind Convincing Val Kilmer To Do Top Gun And The Massive 'Impact' He Made: ‘I Remember Those Scenes Like They Were Yesterday'
Sisko, Dax, and Kira on the Defiant in Star Trek: Deep Space nine
I Finally Finished Star Trek: Deep Space Nine After More Than 25 Years, And I Have Two Major Problems With The Finale
Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) smiles in Nonnas
Viewers Are Loving Vince Vaughn’s Brand New Netflix Movie – And It’s A Rare Case Where The Fan And Critics Scores Are Only 3% Apart
kelly clarkson on the kelly clarkson show
Kelly Clarkson Did Not Hold Back Talking About Her Demanding Talk Show Schedule While Performing In Front Of A Live Audience (And I Was Surprised To See Her So Candid)
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18
As Cancelations Keep Coming Down The Pipeline, CBS Admits It’s Been A ‘Challenging’ Year