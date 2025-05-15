I Took My Son To His First Wrestling Show At WWE Backlash, And I Have So Many Feelings As A Dad

I’ve been watching wrestling with my son since he was a baby SummerSlam 2017 when he was barely two weeks old), but we’ve never been able to make it work. So, when I found out that WWE was bringing Backlash to St. Louis as the first big WWE event since John Cena became a 17-time world champion, I knew I had to bring him “to the matches” and let him experience a show in person for the first time. I mean, with this potentially being the final opportunity to see his wrestling hero in person before the calling it quits, now was the time to make it happen.

I’m glad I did. What happened in a packed Enterprise Center was nothing short of amazing. Sure, the five matches on the Backlash card were great, and everyone delivered the goods, but it was more than that. Instead of just a normal night of wrestling, I had one of my greatest experiences as not just a wrestling fan, but also as a dad. It sparked so many feelings about wrestling, about parenthood, and about life that I just have to talk about it.

I've Attended Countless Wrestling Events With My Friends, But Nothing Compared To Going With My Son

I’ve been going to wrestling events ever since WCW came to my hometown in December 1998, and over the years, I’ve witnessed scores, if not hundreds, of matches with wrestlers from all over the world. WWE Hall-of-famers, all kinds of five-star match technicians, and icons of the industry, you name it, and I’ve probably seen it. But let me tell you, none of those compares to going to Backlash with my son. Don’t get me wrong, seeing Sting make his WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014, watching Penta (still named Pentagon Jr. at the time) wrestle in an American Legion hall in Alton, Illinois, and experiencing a Royal Rumble in person were all great moments, but this goes beyond that.

The look on my son’s face when we made it downtown and bought him a John Cena farewell tour shirt and walked a few blocks to the arena showed me that this was going to be something special, a night we’d never forget. And it was…

Walking Into The Arena, I Felt Like I Was Welcoming My Son To A World He Didn't Know Existed

Seeing thousands of wrestling fans walking, smiling, and chanting as we walked to the arena was a tremendous sight to see, and it was only amplified when we got inside. Walking to our seats, my son was being welcomed to a world he didn’t know existed. Each time we’d walk by a doorway leading to the arena bowl, my son would take a look and comment on what he was seeing: the lights, the stage, the ring, so many grown men holding WWE Championship belts.

When we finally got to our seats (which were upgraded due to an issue with our tickets), he could see the setup in all its glory. His view, no longer confined to what is shown on our living room TV screen, showed him all the chaos that goes into a wrestling event. We watched the pre-show (both in person and on my phone when he didn’t believe it was happening), we were interviewed by some random TikToker, and we chatted with other families who were ready for the show.

A Few Minutes Into The Show, I Could Feel Core Memories Being Formed...And Not Just My Own

Everything about the start of Backlash was great. From the incredible opening promo package to that loud-as-hell pyro to the entrances for the opening four-way match for the United States Championship, the atmosphere was electric. But that reached new heights a few minutes into the opening bout when Damian Priest picked up and slammed Drew McIntyre off a platform and into the crowd with a South of Heaven Chokeslam, resulting in a “Holy shit!” chant from the packed house.

I don’t think I’ll forget looking at my son, him looking at me, and both joining in on the chant (we won’t tell my wife about that one) yelling “Holy shit” over and over together. Though I don’t like my son cussing, I couldn’t deny him of this, and I can’t deny that this was a core memory being formed. It was legendary and a sign of things to come throughout the rest of the night. I may or may not have gotten teary-eyed, but I’ll you be the judge.

My Son Is Obsessed With John Cena, And Watching Him See His Hero Put A Huge Smile On My Face

Like a lot of kids his age, my son is obsessed with John Cena, even though he’s currently one of the biggest bad guys since his shocking heel turn back in March. You wouldn’t know that based on the way my son, and pretty much every kid in the arena, started chanting “Let’s Go Cena,” before the show even got started. When it was finally time for the main event match, where Cena defended his WWE Championship against longtime rival and hometown hero Randy Orton, my son was riding high.

The look on my son’s face as Cena walked to the ring is honestly something I’ve never seen before. There’s smiling and there’s what he was doing. That brought the biggest smile to my face knowing that despite everything else going on, he got to see Cena wrestle in person. I never got to see Stone Cold or Bret Hart in the flesh, but I’m I would have been the same way.

Watching Backlash With My Son Helped Me Remember Just How Much I Love Wrestling

I watch an ungodly amount of wrestling every week, and it’s been that way for as long as I can remember. It’s always been a constant in my life, whether it’s on a personal level or as part of my job. But sometimes I get jaded, sometimes I get burnt out, and sometimes I get frustrated with the state of wrestling in 2025. Going to Backlash with my son, taking in all the matches, and creating a memory neither of us will soon forget, helped me remember just how much I love wrestling, how much the sport has meant to me over the years, and why I started showing wrestling to my kids all those years ago.

I love professional wrestling, even more so now than ever.

All in all, taking my son to WWE Backlash was one of the best parenting decisions I’ve made in years. Now I can’t wait for him to get home from school and find out how many of his friends he told to find us by watching Backlash with a Peacock subscription.