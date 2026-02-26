Psycho Killer Has Some Shockingly 'Gory' Moments, And There Were Originally Even More

Watching director Gavin Palone’s new horror movie Psycho Killer, one doesn’t get the impression that many punches were pulled. The film, written by Se7en’s Andrew Kevin Walker, is a grim and grisly affair that features some hardcore violent actions committed by its titular character (not to mention a satanic orgy that takes place toward the end of the second act). It goes to some extremes… and yet, this is actually the more tame version of the production compared to what it could have been.

I interviewed veteran horror movie producer Roy Lee last week in advance of Psycho Killer dropping in theaters over the weekend, and after an aside to discuss the various Stephen King adaptations he is currently working on, we talked about the state of the horror genre and this film’s dark approach. I asked how the film evolved from the first draft to the final cut, and after explaining that he wasn’t privy to work that was done before he came on as a producer, he noted that there was some targeted editing done in post-production:

It had been in development for many years with I guess several different directors. I came on it just in this last pass of trying to put it together with Gavin [Palone]. But before, I don't know what was changed, I just know what I liked about this version of the script. And yeah, I think maybe some of the gorier things were taken out – 'cause like even killing of the priest and drinking his blood is pretty gory.

Again, it’s pretty wild to think that a film featuring a prime antagonist guzzling priest blood is the more toned down version of the Psycho Killer experience, but that’s the reality.

Continuing, Lee said that there was more material on that level that went into the cutting room, but choices were made in consideration of the movie’s target audience. The filmmaker specifically cited the passionate but niche audience for the Terrifier audience and said that choices were made to not limit the film’s reach:

There were probably a few more scenes like that, that were pushing the envelope – which, in order to get like a mainstream audience, you can't really go there. 'Cause like the Terrifier audience is definitely something very different from a Psycho Killer audience. So just trying to strike the balance of pushing it closer to that, but not crossing the line that makes it like a Terrifier movie.

While the most extreme version of Psycho Killer isn’t playing in theaters, it sounds like the film is asking for an unrated cut eventually delivered to the home video market that puts all of the bloody insanity back into the story.

For now, the more mainstream-friendly version of Psycho Killer – starring Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell – is now playing in theaters.