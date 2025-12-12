‘More Christmas Movies Should Start With Bloody Vomit.’ Silent Night, Deadly Night Remake Shows Critics A ‘Jolly, Bloody’ Good Time

Blending horror into the holidays can be such a satisfying escape from the typical offerings of the Christmas movie schedule. One can only take so much eggnog and yuletide greetings before a little stabby Santa is needed to cleanse the palette, am I right? Amongst 2025's final movie releases is Silent Night, Deadly Night, and critics had the chance to screen the slasher ahead of its December 12 premiere in theaters.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is a remake of the 1984 Christmas horror flick that went on to spawn a franchise — one that we’ve been hoping for years would be revived. The movie centers around Billy Chapman (Rohan Campbell), who watched his parents get murdered by Santa on Christmas Eve as a child and has grown up to become his own killer Kris Kringle. Kim Newman of Empire appreciates the new spin from writer/director Mike P. Nelson, rating the flick 3 out of 5 stars and writing:

Just the right recipe for a seasonal horror cocktail — gruesome kills, proper suspense, sly wit, likeable leads and a dose of just deserts for very, very bad boys and girls.

Rachel Weber of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, admitting she laughed out loud with sinister joy at the ending. Seeing Billy pick off the bad guys is “satisfying in a coal in their stockings type of way.” Weber’s review definitely leaves me feeling intrigued, as the critic writes:

More Christmas movies should start with bloody vomit, in my opinion. My hopes for this Santa-based childhood trauma story weren't high, knowing it was a remake of the uninspiring 1984 original, but as soon as a Nazi hockey mom got a one-way ticket to hell in the shape of an axe, my heart grew like the Grinch's.

Cody Dericks of Next Best Picture gives it a 6 out of 10, agreeing with other critics that the changes made from the original improve the upcoming horror movie’s overall product. Dericks particularly enjoys the funny chapter titles, unnerving editing choices and the weaponry that Billy fashions from unconventional objects. The critic continues:

Let’s be clear: this movie knows exactly what type of film it is and who it aims to please. Chances are, anyone reading this far into this review is merely looking for permission to watch this film, which means that they’re most likely already on board for a jolly, bloody time. In that case, put this movie on your Christmas list. Silent Night, Deadly Night is no great piece of art, but in the same way that candy stuffed in a stocking is far from a five-star meal, it doesn’t matter to those seeking it out, and it’s enjoyable all the same.

While Shawn Van Horn of Collider says Rohan Campbell is the perfect Billy Chapman, the character is too similar to Campbell’s role as Corey Cunningham in Halloween Ends, down to the same story beats, Van Horn says. The movie also gets a bit over-the-top and cartoony, with our unconventional Santa Claus “slaughtering everyone with ease as if this were a John Wick sequel.” The critic rates it a 5 out of 10, explaining:

The main problem with Silent Night, Deadly Night is that it's pretty much Halloween Ends, with the white mask replaced by a Santa suit. Was Campbell cast because he'd already played someone so similar? In the 1984 film, Billy is abused in the orphanage he lives in, and finally has a psychotic break after putting on a Santa suit. The newest take should be commended for taking it in another direction, but it loses points for copying another movie so lazily.

Simon Abrams of RogerEbert also takes issue with Silent Night, Deadly Night’s tortured antihero, saying the movie coasts on the idea that Billy is kind of likable. Abrams gives the movie 1.5 stars out of 4, writing:

Movies like Silent Night, Deadly Night ultimately serve as meat puppet conveyor belts, and this new one provides no real surprises or thrills in that regard. The most elaborate murder set piece comes partway through the movie, and it’s already prominent in its advertisements. ... None of Billy’s victims really matter, though, not beyond the pretext they give Billy to do what he does. I wanted to root for him, but the fight choreography is dull, and each new death is more generic than the last.

Overall, critics are giving this horror remake a passing grade of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most seeming to enjoy the changes from the original movie — even if the “only killing naughty people” spin feels very Dexter, and despite it taking some of the scare factor out of our killer Kris Kringle.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is in theaters now, as of Friday, December 12.