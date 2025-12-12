‘More Christmas Movies Should Start With Bloody Vomit.’ Silent Night, Deadly Night Remake Shows Critics A ‘Jolly, Bloody’ Good Time
The holiday horror is in theaters now.
Blending horror into the holidays can be such a satisfying escape from the typical offerings of the Christmas movie schedule. One can only take so much eggnog and yuletide greetings before a little stabby Santa is needed to cleanse the palette, am I right? Amongst 2025's final movie releases is Silent Night, Deadly Night, and critics had the chance to screen the slasher ahead of its December 12 premiere in theaters.
Silent Night, Deadly Night is a remake of the 1984 Christmas horror flick that went on to spawn a franchise — one that we’ve been hoping for years would be revived. The movie centers around Billy Chapman (Rohan Campbell), who watched his parents get murdered by Santa on Christmas Eve as a child and has grown up to become his own killer Kris Kringle. Kim Newman of Empire appreciates the new spin from writer/director Mike P. Nelson, rating the flick 3 out of 5 stars and writing:
Rachel Weber of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, admitting she laughed out loud with sinister joy at the ending. Seeing Billy pick off the bad guys is “satisfying in a coal in their stockings type of way.” Weber’s review definitely leaves me feeling intrigued, as the critic writes:
Cody Dericks of Next Best Picture gives it a 6 out of 10, agreeing with other critics that the changes made from the original improve the upcoming horror movie’s overall product. Dericks particularly enjoys the funny chapter titles, unnerving editing choices and the weaponry that Billy fashions from unconventional objects. The critic continues:
While Shawn Van Horn of Collider says Rohan Campbell is the perfect Billy Chapman, the character is too similar to Campbell’s role as Corey Cunningham in Halloween Ends, down to the same story beats, Van Horn says. The movie also gets a bit over-the-top and cartoony, with our unconventional Santa Claus “slaughtering everyone with ease as if this were a John Wick sequel.” The critic rates it a 5 out of 10, explaining:
Simon Abrams of RogerEbert also takes issue with Silent Night, Deadly Night’s tortured antihero, saying the movie coasts on the idea that Billy is kind of likable. Abrams gives the movie 1.5 stars out of 4, writing:
Overall, critics are giving this horror remake a passing grade of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most seeming to enjoy the changes from the original movie — even if the “only killing naughty people” spin feels very Dexter, and despite it taking some of the scare factor out of our killer Kris Kringle.
Silent Night, Deadly Night is in theaters now, as of Friday, December 12.
