The Wild Way Scream 7’s Ghostface Found Out They Were The Killer

Major Spoilers ahead for Scream 7.

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre is in the midst of a thrilling renaissance. Many of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. The seventh movie was one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies at the start of the year, and it's been breaking records at the box office. There's been a ton of discourse around the Ghostface killers, and one actor revealed the wild way he found out he was one of the movie's villains.

Scream is one of the best horror franchises ever, and fans have been treated to three movies in quick succession in theaters (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). There were three killers in the most recent installment, one of which was Ethan Embry's Marco Davis. During a conversation with EW, the actor spoke about the franchise's security. He thought he might be one of the Ghostfaces but wasn't sure, sharing:

I wasn't gonna be presumptuous. I had suspicions. I was like, 'It's possible,' but I didn't ask any questions, didn't wanna rock any boat.

Ever since the 1996 original, the Scream franchise has been trying to guard its secrets and spoilers so that fans don't know the identity of the masked killer. Many movies have changed who the villain was after the cast signed on, so Embry kept keeping his head down and hoping for the best for this role in the seventh film.

So exactly how did the Grace & Frankie star find out that he was going to be one of the movie's main killers? Later in that same interview, he revealed it was actually during a costume fitting, where he had to put on Ghostface's robes for the first time. As he put it:

I was like, 'You're kidding me?' And the costume supervisor was like, 'You didn't know?!' I had no idea.

Talk about mind blowing. It wasn't the script or director Kevin Williamson that broke the news to Ethan Embry. Instead it was literally being fitted for Ghostface's signature costume that he found out he'd be one of the killers of the seventh Scream movie. Now that is some tight security.

Embry's character Marco had limited screen time before the Ghostface reveal, appearing as an employee at a nearby mental institution. One can only imagine how hyped he was to get to be one of the killers, and get that thrilling third act reveal

Scream 7 is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie schedule. While the movie got a mixed response from critics, the audience score and box office numbers paint a different story. Hopefully that means that we'll be getting another installment sooner rather than later.