‘As Superficial As It Is Dull.’ Critics Have Seen Psycho Killer, And They’re Not Pulling Their Punches
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run away!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After quite an impressive year that saw several horror movies make our overall Best of 2025 list, there’s been some concern amongst our staff about the quality of scares coming our way on the 2026 movie release calendar. When it comes to Psycho Killer, which hit theaters on February 20, those worries might be warranted, as critics screened the serial killer thriller, and they are not holding back their thoughts on this “vapid, generic form of hell.”
Psycho Killer stars Georgina Campbell as a police officer bent on taking down the “Satanic Slasher” (James Preston Rogers) after witnessing the murder of her state trooper husband at the hands of the serial killer. Eric Goldman of MovieWeb gives it a “Skippable” 2 out of 5, writing that the lack of intensity is especially disappointing given the fact that the script comes from Andrew Kevin Walker, the writer of Se7en, which is one of the best horror movies of all time. Goldman says:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says a more appropriate Talking Heads song to use as the movie’s title would have been “Road to Nowhere,” as not even scream queen Georgina Campbell can save this “aimless, boring” movie. The actress does what she can, but the critic says her character is “a note card with the word ‘PROTAGONIST’ on it, followed by the letters ‘TBD.’” Bibbiani continues:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the upcoming horror movie just 1.5 skulls out of 5, saying that the equal attention paid to the officer and the serial killer results in overexposing the monster and thereby desensitizing audiences to his actions. Ultimately, the “illogical and inconsequential” plotting led this critic to apathy. Navarro say:
Tyler Nichols of JoBlo rates the movie a “Terrible” 3 out of 10, writing that Psycho Killer “fails in nearly every regard.” The killer is “so damn lame,” the critic says, the CGI blood is some of the worst he’s seen, and some of the “cringy” line readings made him literally laugh out loud. Nichols’ review continues:
Ross Bonaime of Collider gives Psycho Killer a 4 out of 10, saying it’s frustrating that there are hints of a better movie here, but they’re all ultimately buried by overdone tropes, silly choices made by paper-thin characters, and a bland villain. Bonaime says:
As Psycho Killer hit theaters on Friday, it holds a 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, though only 17 critics had weighed in at the time of this writing. The audience’s Popcornmeter was a more-forgiving 34%, but those numbers are likely to change through the weekend.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Regardless of how the critics scored the movie, if this flick is one you want to see, you should definitely venture out to the theater to draw your own conclusions. Hopefully your experience is better than the critics’ above.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.