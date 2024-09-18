‘I Would've Put Money That You Wouldn't Do This’: Rebel Ridge’s Don Johnson Explains How His TV Legacy Has Made Him A Wild Card To Directors
His Rebel Ridge character is definitely not James Crockett.
With an on-screen career that dates back to 1970, Don Johnson has had a long career full of diverse roles, but he is arguably known best for playing heroic police officers. Audiences have spent hours and hours watching his adventures as Detective James Crockett in Miami Vice and Inspector Nash Bridges in the character’s eponymous series, and that has given him a certain image in pop culture.
As such, it has been notable to see him play antagonistic lawmen in recent years, including the HBO series Watchmen and the new Jeremy Saulnier movie Rebel Ridge, and it’s not only been surprising for audiences, but for the filmmakers who cast him as well.
I interviewed Don Johnson late last month during the virtual press day for Rebel Ridge (now available to stream with a Netflix subscription), and I opened the conversation noting the contrast between his most famous TV roles and the character Chief Sandy Burnne. Given his long established reputation as a performer, he recognizes that filmmakers want to work with him, but simultaneously, he has found that they are shocked when he accepts the roles they present. Said Johnson,
Chief Sandy Burnne is the chief antagonist in Rebel Ridge, and we learn through the course of the film that he has rigged a very profitable system for himself in the small rural town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana. He has regularly taken advantage of what are ultimately both loose and complicated civil forfeiture laws that allow his police station to be flush with money and weaponry. When former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides into town hoping to post bail for his incarcerated cousin, Burnne and his loyal cops try to run their legal scam on them, but he proves to be far more dangerous a target than they could possibly imagine.
As far as how Sandy Burnne relates to Don Johnson’s history as James Crockett and Nash Bridges, he made it clear that is he is more about looking forward and pursuing new and different opportunities. He explained to me that he has long seen himself as capable of great range, saying,
Don Johnson certainly gives a great performance in the critically acclaimed Rebel Ridge, which is one of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix right now – the film’s supporting cast including AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, and Zsané Jhé. Audiences will next be able to see him starring in Doctor Odyssey, the new Ryan Murphy-produced series set to premiere on ABC next Thursday, September 26.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.