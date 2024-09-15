12 Movies Like Rebel Ridge And How To Watch Them

Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge is, hands down, one of the best movies on Netflix thanks to its take on the classic revenge story premise, a star-making performance by lead Aaron Pierre, and the director’s knack for building tension. If you recently watched what can be described as one of the best action movies in recent memory and are looking for similar titles that share some similarities, we’ve got a list for you.

Here are 12 movies like Rebel Ridge, including Saulnier’s previous (and oftentimes more violent) work, some classic revenge films, and a few others that would make for a perfect double-feature with the 2024 Netflix film .

(Image credit: RADIU-TWC)

Blue Ruin (2013)

Though not his directorial debut, Jeremy Saulnier made a name for himself with the 2013 thriller, Blue Ruin. In this tense and violent revenge film, Macon Blair plays an unstable vagrant who hatches a plan to kill the man responsible for his parents’ murder after the killer is released from prison.

If you liked the way Saulnier crafted the revenge story at the center of Rebel Ridge and how it dissected the consequences of vengeance but want a more streamlined (this is 92 minutes long) approach, Blue Ruin is going to do the trick.

Stream Blue Ruin on Freevee.

Stream Blue Ruin on Tubi.

(Image credit: A24)

Green Room (2015)

What happens when a punk band plays a show at a neo-nazi bar in the Pacific Northwest? Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room, one of the best horror movies of 2016 , answers that question in the most violent, unnerving, and intense way.

One of Anton Yelchin’s final movies before his tragic death at 27 in 2016 , Green Room is an absolute tour de force that doesn’t let off the gas once things get going. But be warned, this movie is VIOLENT and has some of the most realistic gore you’ll ever see.

Rent/Buy Green Room on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hold The Dark (2018)

Set in a small village deep in Alaska, Hold the Dark follows hunter Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright) as he sets out to track a pack of wolves responsible for the disappearance of local children. But, he soon finds out things aren’t as they seem in this isolated community.

If you’re a fan of Saulnier’s work with Rebel Ridge, you’ll feel right at home with Hold the Dark, as it has a similar level of tension and never lets the boot off your neck.

Stream Hold the Dark on Netflix.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Murder Party (2007)

Back in 2007, Jeremy Saulnier put out Murder Party, a blood-soaked dark comedy about a loner who finds an invitation to a Halloween party only to find out it is a trap set by a group of zealous art students. What follows is a wild, violent, and hilarious cat-and-mouse game like no other.

If you want to see where it all started for Saulnier, Murder Party, is going to be a fun way to do that. And while it’s not as revenge-focused, justice is served before the credits roll.

Rent/Buy Murder Party on Amazon.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

John Wick (2014)

When it comes to great revenge movies of the past decade, John Wick is at the top of that list. Though later films in series are bigger, badder, and louder, the straight-forward approach and stripped-down tone of the debut make it the best film in the franchise .

Sure, this has far more bloodshed and starts with a dog being killed and not a loved one being murdered in prison, but both films have a lot in common, even outside their badass leads.

Rent/Buy John Wick on Amazon.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

First Blood (1982)

The later Rambo movies are over-the-top, overstuffed, and unrealistically violent in just about every way, but First Blood is a completely different animal. Released back in 1982, the film follows John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) as he becomes the target of authorities in an isolated Washington town. Oh, what a mistake they make.

This and Rebel Ridge feel like they’re cut from the same cloth due to both centering on main characters who do everything they can do deescalate tension before finally snapping and getting back at their oppressors.

Rent/Buy First Blood on Amazon.

(Image credit: Cinerama Releasing Corporation)

Walking Tall (1973)

Not to be confused with the 2004 Dwayne Johnson movie of the same name, Walking Tall tells the story of Buford Pusser (Joe Don Baker), a fed-up sheriff in rural Tennessee who made a stand against the corrupt and criminal leaders in his small community.

Though this 1973 revenge thriller is told from the sheriff’s point of view, it’s something fans of Rebel Ridge should enjoy, especially when it comes to corrupt and power-hungry officials pushing the wrong man way too far and then paying for their actions.

Rent/Buy Walking Tall on Amazon.

(Image credit: Relativity Media)

Out Of The Furnace (2013)

One of the often forgotten Christian Bale movies , Out of the Furnace is one of the darkest, meanest, and brutal of the actor’s career. Set in a Pennsylvania steel town, the movie follows Russell Baze (Bale) as he tries to avenge his brother and take back his community from a ruthless drug lord (played by Woody Harrelson) who’s taken over the town.

Small towns, broken heroes trying to right the wrongs of the world, and violent encounters with bad players are just some of the things this and Rebel Ridge have in common.

Stream Out of the Furnace on Max.

Rent/Buy Out of the Furnace on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Unforgiven (1992)

One of the best Westerns of all time , Unforgiven follows former outlaw-turned-farmer William Munny (Clint Eastwood) as tries to turn over a new leaf, a plan that comes crashing down when the local corrupt sheriff and his men take the life of his best friend.

When it comes to reluctant heroes, Clint Eastwood’s William would be at the top of that list. This guy takes shit for like two hours before waging a one-man war on the scum of society. It’s absolutely brilliant.

Rent/Buy Unforgiven on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Death Wish (1974)

There are revenge thrillers and then there is Death Wish, Michael Winner’s 1974 vigilante action film about a middle-aged architect named Paul Kersey (Charles Bronson) who becomes a one-make wrecking crew after his wife is murdered and his daughter assaulted in their Manhattan apartment.

Though not as wild as later films in the franchise (especially Death Wish 3), this iconic Charles Bronson movie is a masterclass in revenge, righteous violence, and vigilante action.

Stream Death Wish on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Breakdown (1997)

After his wife is abducted by a mysterious truck driver in the middle of the Arizona desert, Jeff Taylor (Kurt Russell) goes to hell and back to track her down and make those responsible pay for their actions. However, this proves to be no easy task in Breakdown.

This 1997 thriller is pure intensity from start to finish and features some of Russell’s best work. With a healthy amount of tension, a great revenge story, and some of the most unsavory characters of the decade, there’s a lot to love here.

Stream Breakdown on Prime Video.

Rent/Buy Breakdown on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Serpico (1973)

Between the first and second Godfather movies, Al Pacino starred in Serpico, Sidney Lumet’s 1973 biographical drama about an NYPD detective who goes to great lengths to stamp out corruption in his department.

Since Serpico is brought up multiple times in Rebel Ridge, it’s only fitting that we include this classic police drama. Whether you’ve seen it before or are just now hearing about it, it’s never a bad time to check out this iconic ‘70s movie .

Stream Serpico on Prime Video.

Rent/Buy Serpico on Amazon.