Red One’s Chris Evans Shared With Us What’s ‘At The Heart Of Any Good Christmas Story,’ And I Think I Appreciate Red One Even More Now

It’s a holly jolly time for the 2024 movie schedule to start delivering big time, and we’re starting to get some off-beat yet lovable movies in our stocking. This week in particular gives us the surprisingly naughty Netflix rom-com Hot Frosty, as well as the blockbuster thrills of Red One. And in reflecting on the incoming action-comedy that’s set to take flight this weekend, Chris Evans had a moment that kind of reminded us all of the true meaning of Christmas movies.

I personally observed this at the Red One virtual press conference earlier this month, as the cast and creatives were all on hand to promote Amazon MGM Studio’s wildly festive ride. I had serious fun with this movie, as I noted in my Red One review , but leave it to the former Captain America to put things into perspective in his own way. In particular, it’s what Chris Evans said below that really touched my heart:

I mean, look, I think at the heart of any good Christmas story that's gonna be a ribbon that you see throughout the plot. But that's what this movie does a great job of tapping into, the heart and humanity that you're supposed to feel during the holidays. That it is goodwill towards men, it is about remembering priorities, and certainly for the folks that are looking for forgiveness, offering them those second chances.

Think back to some of the best Christmas movies you know and love, and chances are most of them are all about making amends just in time to make the Nice List. Be it a metaphorical nice list like in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, or a serious document that keeps track of everyone like in Violent Night, and turning it all around in the name of gratitude is something we see crop up quite a bit.

So of course if Red One is going to be a ho-ho-holiday beauty in its own right, it needs to uphold that end of the bargain. It does just that through the actions of Chris Evans’ own Jack “The Wolf” O’Malley; and to explain that I’m going to stay as spoiler free as possible. But if you’re still feeling sensitive to any potential Red One spoilers, skip the next two paragraphs.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Still with me? Fantastic, because there is a moment in director Jake Kasdan’s picture where you can literally feel the axis of The Grey Man star’s character literally shifting. A dangerous scenario presents itself, in which Chris Evans’ on-screen child is put into the line of fire - and it leads his character to take an obviously huge risk.

As he goes through with it Red One’s anti-hero looks over at holiday buddy Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), and basically explains his choice in a simple statement: “He’s my son.” It's not just the line itself, but also Chris Evans' delivery of it, that kind of hits harder now that I'm thinking about it again. Even J.K. Simmons' Santa would be smiling if he observed that gem of personal growth.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

That’s not the only “second chance” that’s given in Red One, as even The Rock’s North Pole security expert has his own crisis of faith. As this formerly streaming original explores those personal struggles amidst the backdrop of learning what really happens around the holidays, the heart is still very firmly in place in this tale where Santa literally tells The Rock that he believes in us all. Because how often are we ever going to truly not want to see Chris Evans, and his magnificent beard , redeemed?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I didn’t think I could appreciate the fun that Red One delivered to me earlier this month any more. But just like my colleague Jessica Rawden highlighted in a defense against Red One’s critics , I personally think that some of the negative views on this project are a ticket to getting a lump of coal in one’s stocking. Or, at the very least, some interesting discussions with friends over holiday drinks.