New Red One Pics Have Chris Evans Growing Out His Hair And Beard (And The Rock Absolutely Not Growing Out His Hair And Beard)

Dwayne Johnson has two upcoming movies this month but only one of them has him co-starring alongside Captain America. Red One is getting mixed reviews from critics but The Rock’s first Christmas movie is currently tracking toward a strong box office opening. The two stars were recently in the UK promoting the film but one of them was looking significantly shaggier than the other.

New images promoting Red One reveal a Chris Evans who has about as much hair on his head and his face as we’ve ever seen. While Dwayne Johnson has certainly sported facial hair now and then, he hasn’t had hair on his head in years, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images -(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures ))

We know from Avengers: Infinity War that Captain America has been known to let his hair grow out when he has the time, but Chris Evans here has really let things go. It’s unclear if this is something necessary for a forthcoming role or just something he’s doing because he can. Honestly, it’s a pretty good look if he wants to keep it.

The upcoming Red One stars Chris Evans as a professional tracker who gets enlisted by the North Pole when Santa Claus, played by a jacked J.K. Simmons, gets kidnapped. Dwayne Johnson plays the North Pole’s head of security who works with Evans' character to get Santa back. It looks to be the sort of action comedy that Dwayne Johnson has excelled in in recent years, and seeing Evans get to be funnier than usual should be a treat.

Amazon has high hopes for Red One. While earlier this year the studio decided against releasing Road House in theaters, Red One is set to get a theatrical release which indicates that Amazon thinks the movie’s box office will at least be able to pay for itself. Considering Red One isn’t a major franchise movie, the theatrical release says a lot. If the movie is a box office hit opening weekend it will be entirely off of the two leads drawing in an audience

If Red One is as much fun as at least some critics are saying, I’d love to see Johnson and Evans work together again, but specifically, if they both look like this. They’d be great in a buddy cop movie where Dwayne Johnson is a hard-nosed detective who talks with his fists and Chris Evans plays a college professor who ends up working alongside The Rock to solve a crime on a college campus. I may go write this script right now.

Red One arrives in theaters on November 15. It will be available with a Prime Video subscription, likely before Christmas, but an exact date has not been confirmed.