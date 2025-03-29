Rob Lowe Heard The Kelce Brothers Love One Of His Movies, And I'm Sure You Know Exactly Which One He's Talking About

I'm not surprised by this pick at all.

Typically, when the words “rumor” and “Travis Kelce” are used in the same sentence, it has something to do with his relationship with Taylor Swift. That includes the seemingly neverending talk about their supposed breakup or plans to tie the knot. Well, that’s not the case in this scenario, as it instead involves Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's reported obsession with a certain Rob Lowe movie also starring Chris Farley.

Here’s a hint… it’s not Wayne’s World.

So, where did all this talk about the Kelce Brothers and Rob Lowe come from? I recently spoke with Bo Derek forTommy Boy's 30th anniversary and, when I asked her about the enduring legacy of the iconic ‘90s comedy, she shared a little rumor she heard about the Super Bowl-winning brothers and the movie from Rob Lowe himself:

And I hear the rumor, you might know this. I didn't know it. I ran into Rob Lowe a few months ago and he said that the Kelce family, it's their favorite movie and they all get together and watch it. Did you know that?

Truth be told, I didn’t know that. Afterward, I went back and conducted a little digging into the whole “Kelce Brothers Love Tommy Boy” situation to see if I could find anything. Well, I came across a March 2023 clip from the Kelces' New Heights podcast, where they break down that year’s NFL coach photo and recite one of the funniest Tommy Boy quotes when talking about former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Wait until the end of the following clip to see what I mean:

But that isn’t all. Stumbling across a Wall Street Journal Magazine profile on Travis Kelce from November 2023, I learned that the three-time Super Bowl champ’s ringtone at one point was Chris Farley saying “For the love of GOD!” Does this mean that T-Swift is a fan of Tommy Boy and hilarious Farley quotes? God, I hope so!

With Travis Kelce set to have some kind of role next to Adam Sandler in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2 (which debuts amid the 2025 movie schedule), maybe we’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end show up in more comedies in the coming years. I’m not saying I want to see the brothers remake Tommy Boy, but he and Jason would be perfect in a buddy comedy in this vein. I mean, both have great comedic timing, Travis has hosted Saturday Night Live, and with their NFL backgrounds, they could handle the demands of physical comedy.

If you have been planning on revisiting Tommy Boy for its 30th anniversary, now is the perfect time as it’s streaming with an AMC+ subscription. And if you’re feeling extra nostalgic, you can pick up the newly released 4K Blu-ray steelbook.

