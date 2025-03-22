Tommy Boy Was Almost Canceled, But In The Middle Of This, Some Kids 'Heckling' Led To One Of The Movie's Most Iconic Scenes
Truth truly is stranger than fiction...
Released 30 years ago this month, Tommy Boy is one of the most iconic ‘90s comedies and an all-time great comedy filled with one ridiculous and hilarious scene after another. As strange as it may sound, a lot of those moments came from real-life events. And better yet, a lot of those ideas came about when the Chris Farley and David Spade classic was on the verge of almost not happening.
Ahead of the Tommy Boy 30th anniversary, I sat down for a chat with director Peter Segal. During our conversation, he opened up about how shooting around Farley and Spade’s Saturday Night Live schedule was initially something that almost led to him quitting before he and screenwriter Fred Wolfe took a step back and retooled everything. As Segal put it, they started over and pulled from their memories to create what would end up being some of the movie’s best moments:
The hood blowing up on the highway, Tommy breaking Richard’s car door, and all those other unforgettable moments were stories that Segal and Wolfe peppered in throughout Tommy Boy, which allowed them to start piecing together a great road trip comedy.
Segal, who would go on to direct hilarious Adam Sandler movies like The Longest Yard and 50 First Dates, added that the great scene where Tommy and Michelle’s (Julie Warner) date is ruined by a group of heckling kids on shore was inspired by something that had happened to him prior:
All of this came out when I asked Segal how Farley’s outrageously funny “Fat Guy in a Little Coat” scene came to be. Basically, it was something that the late comedian would do on the SNL offices for laughs, and they thought it’d be a good bit to include.
AMC+: Plans starting at $6.99/month
Check out classic comedies like Tommy Boy, Coming to America, and The Great Outdoors, as well as all your favorite AMC original series. Sign up today and receive a free 7-day trial.
After hearing these behind-the-scenes stories from what has been one of my favorite movies for 30 years, I think it’s about time to watch it again (maybe I’ll even show it to my kids). And with multiple ways to watch Tommy Boy, including streaming on AMC+ and the new 4K Blu-ray, maybe it’s time I retire that old VHS copy of mine.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Law And Order: SVU's Next Rollisi Episode Looks Absolutely Devastating, But Peter Scanavino's Comments About The 'Real Joy' Of Having Kelli Giddish Back Are So Sweet
I Went To America’s Got Talent Open Call Auditions, And I Was Floored By How Many Wildly Different Acts There Were