Break-Up Rumors Have Persisted With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But Eagle-Eyed Fans Think They've Spotted Evidence That Everything Is Cool

Fans are pretty sure they're still feeling "So High School."

Travis Kelce on Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift&#039;s Karma music video.
(Image credit: NBC/Republic Records)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is always up for debate, and recently, there have been some rumors floating around about there being trouble in paradise. However, there are plenty of moments that show they’re still together. Plus, most recently, some eagle-eyed fans spotted something that seems to point to everything still being “So High School” between these two.

Break-Up Rumors Are Swirling About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Now, it’s not confirmed in the slightest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have broken up. However, when it comes to this high-profile relationship, rumors about everything from the pop star and tight end getting engaged and married to them breaking up are being spread frequently.

For example, earlier this month, Radar Online reported that Swift was allegedly “gripped with panic” over her relationship with Kelce and how it could change based on the decision he made about his career. Ultimately, the football player decided to keep playing in the NFL.

Now, the couple hasn’t been seen much in public recently, so many have started to wonder how they're doing. However, they’ve been spotted together, Kelce mentioned Swift on his podcast recently, and some eagle-eyed fans think they spotted more evidence that they’re still together during an acceptance speech the “Blank Space” singer gave.

However, Fans Think They Spotted Some Evidence That Proves They’re Still Together

While there’s other evidence that points to Kelce and Swift still being a couple (more on that later), a new and very Swiftie-coded piece of potential proof has emerged. During the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the pop star won the tour of the century award and accepted it with a pre-recorded video. Many immediately thought it was Travis Kelce who filmed it as a zoomed-in TikTok by tayvisstan1 of the speech went viral.

@winston_da_ween

the end 😭😭😭

♬ Clouds - Luke Faulkner

In the clip, you can see a figure reflected in the mirror-like trophy the “Lover” singer is holding. In the comments on the TikTok, fans speculated that said figure was Travis Kelce:

  • Is the reflection of Travis in the room with us 😂 -Kristyna
  • he's literally holding the camera... omg -Jasmineclayton.mp4
  • is Travis in the house with us? 😭 -tureyantonio
  • I KNEW HE WAS RECORDING -ᴳᵣₐᶜₑ(ₜₐʸₗₒᵣ'ₛ ᵥₑᵣₛᵢₒₙ) ⸆⸉
  • It really could be Travis because they were 2 days ago together in New York, so possibly they are still spending time together -Johanna

Now, as other comments note, this could be anyone. However, Swifties are convinced it’s Kelce, and if it is, that would imply they are still together. Plus, on top of that, there’s actual evidence that the power is still indeed a power couple.

Following the momentous Eras Tour and Travis Kelce’s run to the Super Bowl, the couple are reportedly resting and keeping things low-key. They haven’t been seen much publicly since the big game. However, the football player and Jason Sudeikis talked about a cut SNL sketch the pop star was part of on New Heights recently, and the two were seen together on March 14 while out for dinner, per People.

Overall, all is seemingly fine and dandy between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (even sports commentators are predicting they’ll be married in a year), and this cute moment that fans spotted might add more evidence to that claim. So, rest easy Swifties, Tayvis is seemingly still going strong.

