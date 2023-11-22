Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Co-Creator Told Us How Evil Dead II Almost Factored Into Ramona And Roxy's Big Fight
I need this as a poster or something.
Some spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched through the third episode of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, so be warned!
While many Netflix viewers thought Scott Pilgrim Takes Off would be a complete rehashing of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series, the first episode’s conclusion made it clear this isn’t the same world that fans are used to. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Ramona Flowers drew the spotlight this time around, and rather than keeping the focus on Michael Cera’s slacker facing off against a bunch of exes, this remixed storyline allows for a bunch of new brawls, such as the location-jumping battle between Ramona and Mae Whitman’s Roxy in Episode 3, “Ramona Rents a Video.” Co-creator BenDavid Grabinski talked to CinemaBlend about how that sequence changed from conception to the final product, and how a reference to all-time great horror sequel Evil Dead II factored into the original version.
I brought up that Ramona and Roxy’s rumble in the third ep was likely my favorite out of all the square-offs in the season, and asked Grabinski if that was the same for him. He excitedly agreed, and started explaining how that idea came around, saying:
While it technically would be filmable as a concept, given a big enough budget and schedule, BenDavid Grabinski said the idea would get shot down by studio execs long before that would happen. But animation was obviously the more preferable format for it, and allowed them to take things wherever they wanted, which initially included the use of familiar movie references. After reflecting on the pros and cons of that approach, though, Grabinski said he and Bryan Lee O’Malley opted to scrap the specifics so that the animators could bring their own influences into it. In his words:
It’s around this point when Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s two co-creators took a trip to Japan to touch base with the animation team, which sounds like a total blast for them to experience. Especially since the artists involved had, without being prompted, designed part of Ramona and Roxy’s fight as a homage to Bruce Campbell’s iconic work in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II. Here's how he explained it:
Oh man, oh man, oh man. A Scott Pilgrim and Evil Dead crossover is the pop culture event I didn’t know I’d want so bad. And I love the idea of Roxy being the Ash Williams surrogate in this universe, as opposed to Ramona, Scott or anyone else.
Evil Dead II would have been even more of a perfect reference if Ramona had been fighting someone named Dawn, tying into the film’s Dead By Dawn subtitle that has largely been ignored over subsequent years. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. But here’s hoping that art makes its way public in some form or another.
Realistically, bringing other recognizable properties into that big fight scene, as opposed to more broadly familiar film settings, might have taken away from the emotional core of the brawl. BenDavid Grabinski talked about how much he loved the former lovers’ moments inside the war plane, and how their big emotional moment needed to be yelled out so that they could hear each other over the plane’s engines. I would have watched the same situation play out over the sounds of moaning and groaning Deadites. Just saying. Maybe in Season 2.
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available to stream in full with a Netflix subscription. While waiting to hear whether or not Season 2 will happen, check out more series on the way with our Netflix TV schedule.
