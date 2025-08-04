Rachel Zegler’s Evita Co-Star Didn’t Mince Words About The Bad Press She’s Received For Snow White And More
Rachel Zegler has made headlines many times.
Rachel Zegler remains one of Hollywood’s up-and-coming stars but, at the same time, she’s received a lot of backlash. The past few years have seen Zegler draw into a number of controversies, some of which involved projects she participated in. Chief among them was the Snow White situation, which saw social media users chastise Zegler for comments she made about the Disney princess. Now, one of Zegler’s Evita co-stars is speaking out on her behalf and isn’t holding back about the bad press she receives.
This summer marked Rachel Zegler’s West End debut, during which she played political leader and activist Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. Among Zegler’s co-stars is James Olivas, who plays the role of Juan Perón. Olivas discussed this latest revival of the acclaimed musical during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When discussing Zegler, Olivas had nothing but praise for her, and he also spoke out against those who criticize his scene partner:
When it comes to the West End Show, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods alum has been critiqued due to one key moment in the production. Said segment sees the leading lady, while in character as Eva, leave the stage and perform “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina” from the balcony of the London Palladium for those outside the building. When that happens, theater attendees are treated to a livestream of that performance. Many have taken issue with having paid to see the play only for that particular song not to be performed on stage.
James Olivas seems to be of the opinion that much of that backlash is disingenuous. Later on in his discussion with THR, he referred to it all as “such manufactured outrage.” Olivas went on to describe the reactions that he’s personally heard in regard to his co-star taking to the balcony to sing live for the citizens of London:
Said balcony brouhaha was preceded by the aforementioned Snow White controversy. That began in earnest in 2023, at which point comments that Rachel Zegler made about Snow White at 2022’s D23 Expo resurfaced. Zegler stated that her iteration of the princess would have more agency and complexity than her animated 1937 counterpart. Fans took offense, with that backlash coming after many criticized the decision to cast Zegler (who’s of Latin descent) as “The Fairest of Them All.” James Olivas had this to say about it:
Rachel Zegler herself has also addressed the flak she’s taken for not only her comments about her Disney character but her political views as well. As far as her take on global issues go, Zegler finds it “alarming” at times, though she believes she has a platform to speak out on such topics. The West Side Story breakout also got candid about having a conversation with her psychiatrist about the hate she’s received.
Snow White was a box office bomb, yet Rachel Zegler’s career has continued to thrive. In June, Snow not only trended high amid its Disney+ debut, but this latest production of Evita also raked in a considerable amount of cash on the West End. Also, Zegler is working with Oscar winner Marisa Tomei in an upcoming dramedy film, She Gets It From Me, which will see them play mother and daughter. As Zegler’s critics continue to share thoughts and her career continues, it seems she can say James Olivas is in her corner.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.