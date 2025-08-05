90 Day: Hunt For Love Just Made A Major Switch-Up Involving New Cast Members, And I Hope It Happens More Often

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Treated It Like an Interview." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love has been one of the more captivating spinoffs for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in a while, and I think that's because it's so unlike anything done previously. Whether I'm talking about Rob Warne falling back into bad habits or Colt Johnson's devastating injury, this feels like a show where anything can happen.

I guess then I shouldn't be surprised that the latest episode of the TLC series threw me for a loop yet again, breaking what I felt was previously an unspoken rule of 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Now that it's happening, I hope we see more of the new singles intermingling more often.

Heading into this episode, I had already clocked that I hadn't seen the spinoff focus on relationships between any of the new people. Just as I was set about writing about wondering why it isn't happening, Carlo went and asked Elise on a date. 90 Day: Hunt For Love tried to focus on the drama that this impacted Tiffany Franco and her quest to find a new husband.

One thing I will say is that Elise feels like an up-and-coming star in the 90 Day Fiancé world, with the amount of camera time she's gotten so far. It's possible this is just another way to build her resume for a future spinoff appearance once the show is done, but maybe the producers realized at some point they had all the romance they were going to get out of the veteran cast members? At this point, it feels like everyone is tapped out on wanting to find love. Why not try some fresh pairings?

I Wasn't A Fan Of How It Originally Seemed The New Singles Could Only Link Up With The 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members

I do hope if there are future seasons of 90 Day: Hunt For Love, the trend continues where all the singles can date without having to prioritize seeking out a connection with the 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Let's be honest, it was a long shot that any of these vets chosen were going to walk away with a big connection. Rob had only just broken up with Sophie Sierra, and I still think Tim Malcolm was set up from the jump with Jeniffer Tarazona being involved.

In the future, I would prefer if 90 Day: Hunt For Love was set up to where it's just a bunch of singles, with some familiar faces in the mix. The premise itself is honestly interesting enough that I'm not sure we need veteran cast members to be a part of it, though it wouldn't necessarily be a 90 Day Fiancé show if no one from a previous show was involved.

I should also take a beat to acknowledge I'm putting the horse before the wagon, and I'm not sure just how long the premise of this spinoff can work. There are only so many singles in the 90 Day Fiancé world, and a good chunk of them were just burned through on the first season. Finding a fresh batch for Season 2 would be a challenge, as I'm not even sure if there are enough feasible entertaining options. I guess we'll see if it returns, and who might be involved if it does.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I've been a fan of the season thus far, outside of the fact that it felt like the random singles weren't allowed to date each other, but now that we're seeing that happens, perhaps we'll see it more.