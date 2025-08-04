How The Rock’s Role In The Live-Action Moana Remake Was Reportedly Going To Involve A.I. Before Plans Were Scrapped
Disney's idea to use A.I. in the Moana remake won't be happening after all.
A.I. is now a major topic of conversation in every major industry, it seems, and Hollywood is certainly no different. It’s being adopted to varying degrees to handle a variety of responsibilities, but one place we apparently won’t see it is in the upcoming live-action Moana remake. At least, not as it pertains to Dwayne Johnson’s performance as Maui.
A new piece in the Wall Street Journal takes a look at how the House of Mouse is walking something of a tightrope when it comes to using A.I. Disney, along with Universal, have filed a major lawsuit for copyright infringement against one A.I. company, but has also been exploring how it might be possible to use A.I. technology in movie production, as it nearly did just that.
The Live-Action Moana Could Have Included An A.I. Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role from the original Moana and play Maui in next year's live-action remake. According to the journal, Disney spent some amount of time working on an idea that would have seen The Rock’s stand-in, Johnson’s cousin Tanoai Reed, have A.I. deepfake technology applied to his performance to make him look like Dwayne Johnson, allowing The Rock to be seen in two places at once.
According to the report, Disney has since moved away from this plan, and the A.I. Maui won’t be seen the live-action Moana. However, the reason for this seems to have less to do with the ability to make the technology work, and more to do with logistical details and legal complications regarding deployment and security concerns.
It’s also said that there was a worry that if A.I. generated part of the film, Disney might not be able to claim complete ownership of the movie. It’s perhaps an understandable reason to walk away considering copyright is a major issue in Disney’s other major A.I. endeavor.
Disney Is Involved In A Major AI Lawsuit
In June, Disney and Universal filed suit together against A.I. company Midjourney for alleged copying of copyrighted material. Clearly, while the company sees AI has a potential tool that it can use, the possibility for other to use it against them is also being considered.
While A.I. wasn’t used in the case of Moana, it seems quite likely it will be used by Disney in the future. A new Netflix series recently used A.I. in a visual effect. James Cameron, the creator of The Terminator, has recently suggested A.I. might be necessary as a way to bring down the costs of big budget films.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Red tape may have ultimately stopped an A.I. Maui from appearing in Moana, but if the questions and problems that companies like Disney have today can be addressed, it seems all but certain that major studios will use A.I. We just don't know when or how quite yet.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.