George Clooney Addresses Claim From Critics He Only Plays Himself In His Movies

After making headlines earlier this year for his Tony-nominated performance as Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, George Clooney is set to contribute to the 2025 movies schedule as the titular lead of Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly. This feature, which co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, and the public will be able to watch it for themselves by November. In the meantime, Clooney has addressed the claims that he only plays himself in his movies.

This criticism was brought up while the actor was speaking to Vanity Fair as part of a first look at Jay Kelly. After praising Sandler, whom he told to the movie’s cast shouldn’t be looked at “like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,” Clooney had this to say about his own performances being scrutinized:

Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a shit. There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a shit.

Whether you agree with this particular criticism about George Clooney’s performances or not, he doesn’t care either way. Those three movies mentioned certainly rank as some of Clooney’s best movies, and he’s content with the variety of projects he’s been able to do over his acting career. Then, after throwing in a quote from Jay Kelly that was applicable to the conversation (“Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”), Clooney continued:

I’ve been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions. I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly.

George Clooney is talking about his breakthrough role NBC’s medical drama ER, where he played Dr. Doug Ross for over 100 episodes and netted himself two Emmy nominations. It wasn’t longer from there when he hit Hollywood star status with cinematic offerings like the aforementioned O Brother Where Art Thou?, The Perfect Storm and Ocean’s Eleven. Batman & Robin, on the other hand, should not be counted on that list.

The point being, George Clooney’s content with how his acting career has turned out, so he doesn’t particularly care if there’s a perceived lack of versatility in his performances by some people. He’s clearly done quite well for himself, with his other accolades including two Academy Award wins and six other nominations, and four Golden Globe wins and nine other nominations. Just don’t expect Clooney to appear in anymore romantic films, as he’s officially done with that genre.

Jay Kelly will be available for those with a Netflix subscription to watch starting on November 14. You’re also welcome to break out your Apple TV+ subscription to stream George Clooney’s last movie, 2024’s Wolfs, which co-starred Brad Pitt and, unfortunately, is not getting a sequel after all.