The Wild Story Behind That Time Henry Cavill Got Tom Cruise's Famous Christmas Cake And Had To Be Begged By His Friends To Eat It
Tom Cruise's Christmas cake is legendary, but Henry Cavill originally wanted nothing to do with it.
It’s December which means for a lot of us it’s the season of holiday traditions. If you’re a celebrity who is friends with Tom Cruise or has worked with him in the past, that means it’s time for the annual and legendary Tom Cruise Christmas cake. It seems like everybody who gets this cake loves it, but one of the actor's former co-stars, Henry Cavil, apparently almost didn’t eat it when he first got it.
Many have told the story of the Tom Cruise Christmas cake. It's a particular coconut cake that he has apparently been sending to colleagues for years. Many of those who get it, like Glen Powell, make an event of eating it. However, when Henry Cavill first got it, that he originally ignored it because he assumed, coming from Tom Cruise, that it would be some sort of healthy cake. He explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live:
It’s maybe not that big a surprise that Henry Cavill would think his Mission: Impossible co-star would send some sort of healthy cake. It’s not like Tom Cruise looks like he eats a lot of sugar. Of course, The Witcher actor doesn’t look like he overdoes the sweets either, but apparently, during the holidays, he lets himself indulge.
While Cavill knew the story of the Tom Cruise cake, it seems that he didn't really realize what it was. The cake has become famous in its own right. Tom Hanks gets the cake and sings its praises. Michael Bay got very upset a couple of years ago when his cake got destroyed in shipping. And the stories from various celebs go on and on.
It wasn’t until a friend of Cavill’s came over and asked about the cake that he actually made a point to open the box and actually see what was inside it. Once that happened, however, the actor was all over it. He continued…
It’s been years since Cavill and Cruise were in Mission: Impossible - Fallout together, so the actor has surely received his Tom Cruise cake every year, as it appears that once you’re on the list, you don’t come off.
Thankfully, he now knows that it's not some healthy cake, but actually a glorious coconut cake that is becoming a legend just like the actor who gifts it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.