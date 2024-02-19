Be Still My Beating Heart: Sonequa Martin-Green Reveals The Sweet Reason She's Avoided Watching The Last Episode Of Star Trek: Discovery Even Though Some Of The Cast Has Seen It
I'm going to miss this cast.
The Star Trek fandom was truly blessed to get a cast as passionate about the series as the people working on Discovery, and Sonequa Martin-Green is proof of that. Despite having access to the upcoming finale ending that some of the cast has already seen, she has a sweet reason she hasn't watched it yet. Be still my beating heart, because her reason for not watching the ending is so cool.
CinemaBlend's Laura Hurley was on hand to talk to Sonequa Martin-Green at SCAD TVfest and get some answers for Star Trek: Discovery fans on the star's thoughts about watching the finale ending. Martin-Green shared that while she has seen some bits of it, she has deliberately decided not to watch the full ending. The actress explained why:
Sonequa Martin-Green wanting to experience the Star Trek: Discovery finale alongside the fans is the exact reason why I love this cast so much. Throughout the years, they've shown their connection and care for the fandom at conventions, so it's little surprise she's looking to enjoy the final season alongside everyone else. It's good to knos this means as much to her as it does to viewers, and she's not just putting it all in the rearview and moving on to the next project.
Many Star Trek fans have questions about the finale, which Martin-Green said was shot very quickly following the cancellation announcement. Saru actor Doug Jones did say he had a chance to see the finale and viewing it gave him closure on Discovery ending.
There is much speculation about what the final scene of Star Trek: Discovery contains and what it could mean for the future. Some believe it will reference the mysterious Short Treks episode "Calypso," which followed a space traveler who happened upon the Discovery and learned it had been abandoned, waiting on the crew for hundreds of years.
Prior to Discovery's sudden cancellation, executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi told CinemaBlend that "Calypso" would be referenced in Season 5. Given that, I would expect to see it referenced ahead of viewing the finale with my Paramount+ subscription.
Another question is whether or not any of the cast from Star Trek: Discovery will be available to appear in the Starfleet Academy series in development. While it's not confirmed which era the series will take place in, it's heavily speculated since it went into production that it too will take place in the 32nd century like the latter seasons of Discovery.
If this is the case, then it's possible a cast member could end up being a part of the cast of the new Trek series. Will the ending address any of these things? We will just have to wait and see and experience it alongside Sonequa Martin-Green.
Star Trek: Discovery returns to Paramount+ on Thursday, April 4th. Be ready for the two-episode premiere and the potential final journey of the Discovery crew that we'll all get to see in live-action.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Ryan LaBee
By Mack Rawden
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann