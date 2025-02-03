Star Trek’s Alex Kurtzman Explains Why Section 31's Story Didn't Violate Gene Roddenberry's Vision, And Fans Might’ve Missed This
The EP explains it all.
With Star Trek: Section 31 available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, one of the franchise's most controversial additions has again reared its head. There have been conversations about whether Section 31 was an affront to Gene Roddenberry's vision for Starfleet since Deep Space Nine and EP Alex Kurtzman and director Olutande Osunsanmi assured CinemaBlend they did their best to ensure they didn't help the argument it doesn't have a place.
While critics haven't been kind in their reviews of Star Trek: Section 31, there's been far more criticism of other parts of the movie rather than how the shadow ops sector of Starfleet was portrayed. Kurtzman explained to me why the team stayed away from doing a darker storyline like some might've expected, and how he felt Section 31 is justified within the utopian ideals of the universe:
One thing that wasn't up for debate was Section 31 being a part of the plot, given that Star Trek: Discovery tied the organization so closely to Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou. The movie was originally envisioned as a series, but when Yeoh won an Oscar, plans shifted to better accommodate her busy schedule in Hollywood.
A movie made it harder to explicitly outline the ways that Star Trek: Section 31 adventure didn't violate Starfleet protocol, but Alex Kurtzman assured that the evidence is there. He talked about the early point made at the start of the film, and walking the fine line between new storytelling and keeping it all within what the franchise is:
Star Trek: Section 31 set the stage for a sequel, and while the reviews haven't been glowing, the fact that Michelle Yeoh is committed to continue playing Philippa Georgiou may convince Paramount+ to greenlight another installment in between the other upcoming Trek projects. There's been no word on whether a sequel will happen or not as of writing, but it will be interesting to see if another movie could polish some of the issues viewers had with this movie. Lest fans forget, we had to get Star Trek: The Motion Picture before The Wrath Of Khan.
While waiting on sequel news, Star Trek fans will enjoy the return of Strange New Worlds later this year. There's also a theatrical film said to be an origin story in the works, but Alex Kurtzman told CinemaBlend he's not involved in what's happening in Trek on the theatrical side. Here's hoping we'll get more information on that movie before the year's end, and maybe even a trailer to get excited about.
As mentioned, Star Trek: Section 31 is over on Paramount+. I think it's worth a watch for anyone who hasn't checked it out yet, and I certainly think there have been worse movies in the franchise. Readers can check it out and decide for themselves what they think.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.