Michelle Yeoh Reflects On How Historic Oscar Win Has ‘Made A Big Difference’ In Her Career Already, And Reveals The Places She’s Taken The Statuette
Almost one year after winning her Oscar, Michelle Yeoh reflects on the historic moment.
She's one of the most formidable leading ladies in global cinema—and with beloved Michelle Yeoh movies like Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians, it's not hard to see why. However, her already iconic career got an even bigger boost when she became the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award in the lead actress category last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The legendary actress — who you can currently see onscreen in the new Netflix series The Brothers Sun with a Netflix subscription — recently reflected on her historic Oscar win with Forbes and how she feels that coveted trophy has affected her stance in Hollywood in the year since:
Yeoh followed her big Best Actress win — she also won in that category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards last year — with several high-profile projects, including the aforementioned The Brothers Sun, the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, which Ke Huy Quan also starred in, and the positively reviewed A Haunting in Venice. She is also set to star as Madame Morrible in the cast of Wicked, the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the famed stage musical, reuniting Yeoh with her Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.
And given how monumental that Oscar was in film history, Yeoh must keep it in a special place, right? Well actually, it looks like that little movie man, which Michelle has jokingly dubbed "Baby O," has been on a bit of a traveling tour with its famous owner:
As for the much-welcome spotlight her success has shined on Asian and Asian-American communities in film — and the prevalence of Asian stories in this year's awards chatter, from TV series like Beef to drama films like Past Lives — the 61-year-old performer says it's "about time!"
As for the Malaysian actress's upcoming projects, keep an eye out on both the 2024 movie schedule and 2024 TV schedule, because it's clear that the indomitable Michelle Yeoh isn't stopping anytime soon.
