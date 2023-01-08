Star Trek: Enterprise's John Billingsley Shares Honest Thoughts On The Show Getting A Proper Finale And Reveals How He Could've Returned As Dr. Phlox

Star Trek: Enterprise has gotten a second look from many fans, due to the fact that they can now rewatch all Trek shows using a Paramount+ subscription. While some might've changed their thoughts on certain storylines or characters though, many are still of the opinion that the finale was a slap in the face to devoted fans. There's a chance to rectify that in this golden age of new shows. However, John Billingsley just shared some honest thoughts on the matter that are less-than-optimistic. All the while, he also revealed that he nearly returned as Dr. Phlox.

I had a chance to speak to John Billingsley, who will be one of many Star Trek stars taking part in the Trek*talks 2 telethon on Saturday, January 14. In addition to talking to Billingsley about his upcoming panel on "Trektivism" and the telethon raising money for the Hollywood Food Coalition, we talked about how this modern era of Trek could give Enterprise the proper sendoff it was never given years ago. After I asked the star about the odds of the show given a true ending (or nod via a currently running series project), he listed a few obstacles that stand in the way:

I don’t see that ever happening. Granted, now that all the shows are streaming, an audience that didn’t find us at the time has subsequently found us. But, I’m afraid, just given the vicissitudes of age and the nature of the fact that there are already a multitude of Star Trek iterations and others in the works that, there is no room in the ecosystem for us to come back now.

The 62-year-old actor made a valid point, as there is a lot of Star Trek content on the horizon. Even with Picard ending after Season 3, there's a Starfleet Academy series in development that could take its place and a Section 31 series is still on the table as well. And those are only the productions we know about. So if a star of Enterprise isn't being cryptic about an upcoming live-action return, there's little reason to hope for a continuation or proper series finale of sorts.

While those ideas might be out of the question, Star Trek fans know that certain characters can always spring up on other shows, especially since the alien beings have long lifespans. John Billingsley's Dr. Phlox is a Denobulan, and they can live to be as old as 280. That means the good doctor is presumably alive during the timelines of many of the more recent Trek shows. However, Billingsley's theoretical return would come down to a few necessary factors on his end:

I don’t know that I would really ever necessarily want to be a series regular again, maybe in a streaming show where it wasn’t 22 to 26 episodes just because the rubber head is onerous. I’m not entirely sure I want to go through the prosthetic process again… I could be on one of the animated shows. Then you just have to have Dr. Phlox’s voice. That I’d be happy to do.

John Billingsley isn't willing to go through the prosthetic process again, a fact that might disqualify him from any live-action reprisal of Dr. Phlox. Fans may remember that Billingsley publicly stated that he rejected an offer to appear in the critically acclaimed Strange New Worlds (via Bleeding Cool), though he mentioned at the time it was due to being asked to audition.

But the Star Trek faithful might be surprised to learn that the star had been approached once more to appear in the franchise but again, turned it down. Billingsley talked about how he feels the franchise treats Enterprise and its legacy and revealed the other surprising series he turned down and why:

I think that a lot of fans of the franchise have kind of rediscovered Enterprise. I’m not entirely sure that the powers that be who are creating Star Trek have, I won’t say a love of Enterprise, but perhaps even a strong memory of Enterprise… [I was asked to appear] two episodes on one of the animated shows I think it was Prodigy, which I turned down because an animated show, if you’re not a series regular, frankly, it doesn’t pay very much. So I don’t think I’m on anybody’s radar screen.

I'm intrigued by the idea of him reprising his role as Dr. Phlox on Star Trek: Prodigy. Dal's Augment origins do have ties to an Enterprise storyline, so one could see how that connection could be made. I'm definitely a little disappointed to hear that the fan-favorite star wasn't on board to reprise his role but understand his reasons for passing. I also hope that one day, he and his co-stars get the closure they deserve.

Star Trek fans can expect more stories like this and other informative information during the Trek*talks 2 telethon. There, John Billingsley will participate alongside other notable franchise actors like Scott Bakula, Anson Mount, and Jonathan Frakes, just to name a few. Anyone interested in learning more about the telethon or how they can give can consult the Trek Geeks website for more information.

Those who aren't familiar with Star Trek: Enterprise should also check out the entire series over on Paramount+. Aside from the disappointing finale, it's certainly worth checking out, as it provides an intriguing look at the early years of Starfleet.