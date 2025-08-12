Chuck Lorre Is Known For Sitcoms With Live Audiences. Why That Process Was A 'Piece Of Cake' For His Latest Netflix Comedy Leanne
If it ain't broke...
Filming TV episodes in front of live studio audiences has been a standard for the medium for as long as it’s existed, and while the number of shows keeping that idea alive isn’t nearly as high as it once was, creator and producer Chuck Lorre has remained dedicated to keeping the concept going, with much distaste for manufactured laugh tracks. Lorraine markes his latest, and serves as his first traditional sitcom for fans with Netflix subscriptions.
Fronted by stand-up megastar Leanne Morgan, the new show is a slice-of-life comedy that stems in part from the comedian’s real life and stage act. Though performing comedy for an audience is technically quite different from performing filmed scenes, Morgan was apparently an extremely quick learner, and showrunner Susan McMartin told CinemaBlend the comic’s skills in front of live crowds helped make filming that much easier. In her words:
I think it woulc have been fascinating as a studio audience member to watch a stand-up queen like Leanne Morgan learning the ropes when it comes to blocking scenes and acting opposite her co-stars. It's a completely different world from speaking directly to crowds on a nightly basis, even though many of the skills are shared, as far as timing, facial reactions, vocal projection, and more.
That's not all, of course. While a headlining stand-up act will usually last between 90-120 minutes, it takes many more hours to properly film a 30-minute episode of TV. So that could have been a major hurdle for Leanne Morgan to deal with, but Susan McMartin said it wasn't even a minor issue, and that working with co-star Kristen Johnston definitely helped keep things on track.
Not just from a comedy standpoint, but also from a women-in-power perspective. As she put it:
Despite much of it happening in front of an audience, McMartin said that Leanne Morgan was always willing to take new suggestions and hear advice for how to handle something. To the point where the creative team considered her to be a true actress by the time the show was wrapped.
I can imagine fictional Leanne would have used a black belt to open up a can of whoopass on Ryan Stiles' Bill at one point or twelve others.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Susan McMartin also talked to me about how she, Chuck Lorre and Leanne Morgan crafted the sitcom's central story, and how they used the comedian's stand-up act to inspire the new show without making it the only source material.
It is indeed strange to see a well-known part of a stand-up comedian's act get morphed into a live-action sitcom joke. Granted, it seems to happen far less often than it used to, given how many fewer sitcoms get produced now compared to in the '90s.
Next up for Chuck Lorre on the 2025 TV schedule, beyond a possible second season for Leanne, will be the newest season of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage hitting CBS, while many fans are also pumped about HBO Max's official Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which is still in the development phase.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.