The Story Behind Freakier Friday's Accidental Mean Girls Easter Egg
Freaky how this played out.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday finally premiered on the 2025 movie guide, and it is making major nostalgic waves. Case in point, the freaquel itself is packed with fun Freaky Friday and Lohan callbacks that fans are having a ball with. Funnily enough, said list of callbacks includes one from Mean Girls. However, that was actually a complete accident, as the star of all these movies revealed while telling the story behind how October 3rd ended up in her legacy sequel.
Whether you’re a Lohan lover, a Tina Fey ride or die, or one who just loves a good high school movie, “It’s October 3” means something to you. In the off chance you don’t fall into one of those categories, the short, inane sentence still stands as one of the most quotable Mean Girls lines, ever. As mentioned, the day resurfaced for the Cady Heron actress while she was playing Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday. That's because her wedding invitation boasts an October 3 wedding–take a look here:
October 3rd. Popular date. #FreakierFriday pic.twitter.com/lnc0VIFquCAugust 14, 2025
It’s just too good that the Parent Trap star’s love interests are taken with the autumnal vibes. And, that her characters are seemingly along for the ride. The girls' expressions add to the fun of it all too, because a young Anna would’ve been making the same face as Harper.
All of that said, viewers who clocked the date were incredibly pleased by the quiet Easter egg. But from the sounds of it, the usage of the official Mean Girls day was truly not intended to be a callback. A clip of Lohan talking to Perri Nemiroff on Instagram reveals that she believes no one actually realized the importance of the date until they were on set. In fact, she was the one to ask while filming if anyone had made the connection, as she said:
That’s so humorous and serendipitous that the October day has earnestly been a relevant date to two of her most famous characters. I can only imagine her doing a double-take when first seeing the invite and then asking about it. It does make me wonder if Mean Girls Day should or would be renamed for Lindsay Lohan in the future? Regardless, it makes me want to rewatch the masterpiece with my Peacock subscription.
What’s even funnier, though, is that after the Irish Wish actress pointed out the coincidence, no one changed it. She chalked it up to a surprise reference for fans, but the film’s director, Nisha Ganatra, said it wasn’t. Funnily, Lohan stated:
Whatever it is to production, the viewers loved the accidental nod. It’s a cute, quiet one that is truly as inconsequential as Mean Girls using it. But the happenstance shoutout makes for a rounder watching experience. Outside of hidden gems and moviegoers’ positive reviews, Freakier Friday has also found great success financially, including already achieving a huge box office milestone.
Needless to say, the sequel has hit it big, breathed new life into the classic movie (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and pushed the Lohanaissance onward. In fact, Lohan's first big streaming TV drama is developing quickly. And I know fans like me will be waiting in the wings to see if more accidental Mean Girls Easter eggs lie ahead in future projects.
