Alicia Silverstone Opened Up About Clueless Being ‘Magic In A Bottle,’ But I Can’t Get Over The Wild Reason Studios Nearly Passed On It
As if!
It’s been 30 years since Cher Horowitz came into our lives, giving us classic Clueless quotes to add to our vocabulary like, “I totally paused!” and “lawsuit waiting to happen.” As Alicia Silverstone continues to appear on the 2025 movie calendar, it’s not lost on the actress how special the 1995 teen comedy was. She opened up recently about why the flick remains so relevant and beloved today, and I was shocked to hear the reason that studios thought it would fail.
Alicia Silverstone Says Clueless Was ‘Magic In A Bottle’
Clueless is an interpretation of Jane Austen’s Emma, which features Cher (Alicia Silverstone) on a pursuit to make a positive impact on the world by giving her friend a makeover, helping her teachers find love and donating to disaster relief efforts ("Daddy, some people lost all their belongings, don't you think that includes athletic equipment?"). As for the movie becoming such a touchstone of its era, Silverstone told EW:
Honestly, I’m not sure how losing any one aspect of Clueless would affect its legacy, but you literally can’t talk about it without mentioning the epic ‘90s movies outfits. Throw in hilarious writing, quintessential ‘90s needledrops, and picture-perfect performances from Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and more, and it’s not hard to see how this became an instant classic.
However, the studios didn’t think that’s how this story would end.
Amy Heckerling Allegedly Had To ‘Fight’ For Clueless
Clueless has stood the test of time, being worthy of watching over and over (or perhaps for the first time?) after three decades, and we apparently have Amy Heckerling to thank for that. Alicia Silverstone revealed why the writer/director had trouble selling the script to studios, saying:
Excuse me?! I am totally buggin’ over this, and my teenage self is officially offended. I know a lot has changed in 30 years, but you’re telling me that in 1995, studios were not willing to bet on a young woman to lead their movies? Had they not heard of Molly Ringwald? Drew Barrymore? Julia Roberts?
Looking back at the best high school movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s, it’s true that most of them — and some of the greatest movies of the ‘90s in general — either centered around male characters (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, for example), a romance featuring male and female leads (like Dirty Dancing), or ensembles like the Brat Pack in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles (though I’d still argue Molly Ringwald was the star of those).
It’s a little mind-blowing to think Clueless was expected by many to fail, especially knowing how iconic it is now, but the important thing is that Amy Heckerling and co. got it done. Now, 30 years later, Alicia Silverstone is set to executive produce and star in a Clueless TV follow-up, with Heckerling signed on as an EP as well.
As we wait for more news on that, you can relive Clueless’ magic in a bottle by streaming the 1995 movie with a Peacock subscription, a Paramount+ subscription or Netflix subscription.
