Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reviews Are In, And Fans Will Probably Like What They Have To Say
By Heidi Venable published
Paramount+ series premieres May 5.
The Trek universe is about to expand, with the impending release of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fans are sure to be excited to get a new look at the beloved franchise but, since limited knowledge of the canon is required here, the show is also the perfect entry point for new fans. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Season 1, and these reviews should get the fanbase excited about the sci-fi series and how the new elements will be incorporated into the proceedings.
Season 1 of Strange New Worlds takes the USS Enterprise crew back to the decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, so fans can expect to see a few major characters from the original era, as well as some newcomers. The series is a spinoff of Discovery and will see the returns of Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. New actors to the franchise include Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga and Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura. So let’s see what the critics had to say.
CinemaBlend’s own Mick Joest tweeted that he fell in love with the cast immediately and that the series will take viewers on a journey through every emotion:
Danielle Solzman of Solzy at the Movies rates the series a 4 out of 5 and, while she agrees that this is a good starting point for newcomers, she still recommends viewers familiarize themselves with the events of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2:
Zack Handlen of Variety says Strange New Worlds isn’t trying to break new ground but notes that the approach is actually kind of a relief. The series gets things back to the basics, showing a likable cast traveling the galaxy, embarking wacky sci-fi adventures, and just generally having a hell of a good time:
Glen Weldon of NPR says the TV show offers something that the rest of the fictional universe is lacking these days — old school, “original recipe” Star Trek. The nostalgia may speak to fans but so does the premise of witnessing the era before James T. Kirk became the captain:
Terry Terrones of Paste called the Paramount+ production “the trekkiest Star Trek show that’s ever trekked” and says it feels like the first true successor to The Original Series. This critic enjoyed the five episodes made available to press -- and watched them all in one sitting:
Only seven critics have rated the series on Rotten Tomatoes but, based on its first five episodes, it stands at 100% fresh. It's streaming home must have felt confident about the series, because a second season has already begun filming and will introduce Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk. For now, though, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is set to premiere Thursday, May 5. With a Paramount+ subscription, you can see new episodes when they release every week. A subscription will also get you access to these other Paramount+ shows, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what's premiering and returning soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.