Star Trek: Picard Actress Reveals An Unexpected Connection Season 3 Has With 1979's The Motion Picture
There's something interesting about a member of the bridge crew.
Two episodes into its third season, Star Trek: Picard is absolutely loaded with references to The Next Generation, The Wrath of Khan, and many other past franchise entries. Dedicated fans have sniffed out a bulk of these references while streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, but rest assured, there are no doubt more to find. To that end, CinemaBlend learned of a connection to the iconic 1979 motion picture that may have floated over some viewers' heads, as actress Stephanie Czajkowski shared with us an explanation for why her character Lt. T'Veen is bald.
Fans might have already noticed Lt. T'Veen on the bridge of the U.S.S. Titan, and wondered about the details behind the Vulcan science officer's story. Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas shared just a bit of background on T'Veen on Twitter:
Meet Lt. T'Veen, Science Officer. Vulcan. Several Captains fought to have her on their bridge. The Titan won. pic.twitter.com/UUCJxdLwoQFebruary 4, 2023
Vulcans are famously known for their bowl haircuts, so seeing a younger Vulcan with a shaved head was a bit jarring. Co-star Stephanie Czajkowski shared that the look came about following conversations she had with Terry Matalas about her acting headshot sporting her shaved dome, and both were on board with the idea of bringing that look to Picard.
Matalas encouraged Czajkowski to research the history of Vulcans in Trek lore to see how many examples she could find where baldness came into play. She explained that informative process, and its connection to Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and also shed lightly on why so many are trying to get Lt. T'Veen on their ship. In her words:
Deltans first made their debut via the character Ilia in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and have popped up sporadically in the time since. Stephanie Czajkowski explained that, in her mind, Lt. T'Veen has some Deltan lineage mixed in with her Vulcan bloodline, which helps to heighten her sense of the world around her, and make her a desired science officer in Starfleet.
Armed with her research, Stephanie Czajkowski went back to Terry Matalas and explained what she believed was the story behind Lt. T'Veen in Star Trek: Picard. To her surprise, the showrunner shared an encouraging response and was very easy to work with. Here's how she put it:
A Vulcan science officer who is also a quarter Deltan makes for an interesting combo, especially given how at odds those species' personalities are. Deltans are described as being very open, while Vulcans are anything but. It certainly makes me want to know more about Lt. T'Veen, though it feels unlikely we'll get too much time with her in Star Trek: Picard, given all that's going on.
The good news, however, is that Jack Crusher actor Ed Speleers is leading the charge for a direct spinoff following Star Trek: Picard, which could give characters like Lt. T'Veen more time in the spotlight. If that doesn't happen, though, it's also possible for T'Veen to reappear in any other upcoming Trek series, provided the story falls within the TNG timeline. We'll just continue to enjoy the character on Picard in the meantime and see where things end up for her and the Titan crew at the series' end.
Star Trek: Picard streams on Paramount+ on Thursdays. The weeks are winding down to the much-anticipated series finale, so there's still plenty of time for fans to debate Picard's ultimate fate, and whether or not this will be his final adventure.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He's been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he'd be in the position he is today.
