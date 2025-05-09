Star Trek: Picard Didn't Give Seven Of Nine A Catchphrase For Warp Travel, But Jeri Ryan Heard A Suggestion For How To Handle It That She Loves

published

This would be wild.

Jeri Ryan in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+
(Image credit: Paramount+)

There are a couple of upcoming Star Trek shows on the way, but many franchise fans continue to wait and see if Picard will get any type of follow-up. The series finale's ending set the stage for Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine to lead a crew into new adventures, but ended before she said a signature catch phrase. People have been dying to know what it'll be, but what if we just never learned it?

It's a suggestion that Jeri Ryan heard, and she recently shared the idea in an interview with ScreenRant. The actress posed the idea that, rather than Seven saying something like "Engage," or "Let's fly," or "Hit it," what if it became a running joke that we'd never know what she says when giving the command to go to warp? Read more below:

We didn't [see it in Picard season 3], but I've kind of heard the most evil and brilliant recommendation, and I kind of love it. They said, 'I think we should never hear what her tagline is. They should cut every time she's getting ready to say it.' [Laughs] I think that's just pure evil genius. I love it. I'm gonna have to tell you that's a mystery. I'm not gonna tell you what tagline we played with, or used, or potentially had waiting. You're gonna have to wait to see.

I know some Star Trek fans who would be driven up a wall not knowing what Seven of Nine says, especially since many consider her one of the best characters of the franchise. While I don't think there's a rule that every Starfleet captain has to have a warp phrase, it certainly has become something that viewers pay attention to, and denying them that knowledge would be as hilariously evil as Jeri Ryan hinted at.

Jeri Ryan feels good about the chances of Star Trek: Picard, or at least Seven of Nine, returning for a follow-up adventure. The actress had previously revealed that Paramount+ approached her with an idea for a show after the series wrapped, but she rejected it because it wouldn't have been an idea that fans wanted. That said, I couldn't help but raise an eyebrow at the "wait and see" portion of that comment, and wondered if she knew something about a potential return.

All we've heard to date on that front are things like showrunner Terry Matalas joining the Marvel Universe for the Vision series, and Patrick Stewart talking about a script for a Jean-Luc Picard movie he was looking over. At the moment, though, it doesn't appear there are official plans for Star Trek to work on this series, at least while Strange New Worlds and the new Starfleet Academy series are still going on. I'm sure there's always a chance that could change down the line, but until then, we'll just have to settle for the adventures that we have.

Star Trek: Picard is available to binge on Paramount+ and is totally worth a rewatch for those who have yet to do so. I know I'm past due for one myself, and may just have to hop into it over the summer.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

