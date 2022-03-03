Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart And Akiva Goldsman Talk About Exploring The Character's Past And Relationships In The Season 2 Premiere
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere. Read at your own risk!
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is here, and it’s hard to ask for anything more from a season premiere than what was shown. Fans got to see Whoopi Goldberg back as Guinan, updates on what’s happening with all the main characters, a surprising twist involving the Borg, and John de Lancie’s Q making his grand return into Picard’s life. We also got some unexpected moments, such as a look at Picard’s childhood and a romantic scene that went awry.
It’s a look into moments in Picard’s life that aren’t often seen and something that I found most interesting about the Season 2 premiere. I asked Patrick Stewart to speak on the importance of those story elements, especially as someone who understands Picard better than most other people. He explained:
Star Trek: Picard showed a brief scene with a young Jean-Luc and his mother, and how she always encouraged him to look to the stars. This was especially true in the cases in which his father physically abused his mother, which certainly led me to wonder if it subconsciously encouraged Jean-Luc to naturally brush off uncomfortable or concerning personal matters by focusing on “the stars” or his role in Starfleet.
A clue that could be the case that came via a conversation between Picard and his Romulan housekeeper Laris in the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere. The two share a heavy conversation about romance, and just when it seems like the two might kiss, Picard balks despite the clear signs he wants to engage in some type of relationship. Patrick Stewart talked about that scene and what it meant for him to get a rare opportunity to do a romantic scene.
It’s kind of funny to hear Patrick Stewart dote on a scene that seemingly ends Picard’s relationship with Laris, as she feels the relationship is just too awkward for her to continue working for him merely as friends. Unfortunately, Picard didn’t get the chance to mend the relationship, as duty pulled him elsewhere. Based on all that happened at the end of the episode, it’s hard to tell whether or not he’ll get a chance to rectify that.
For more insight on Star Trek: Picard’s decision to feature both a flashback and romance scene in the Season 2 premiere, I turned to co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman. Goldsman spoke about the decision to include these moments and the value they provide for fans.
It’ll be interesting to see how much further we get to see Jean-Luc’s psyche explored, especially given the wild twist at the end. It seemed like Picard and other major characters were killed in a bizarre confrontation with the Borg, but then Picard arrived alive and well back in his own home. Q appeared, so it feels safe to assume he’s responsible and that this adventure is only just beginning. I can’t wait to see what comes next and how some of those changes we’ve seen in the trailers factor in.
Star Trek: Picard airs new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Snag a Paramount+ subscription to watch it, as well as the back half of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 as it heads towards its season finale. This would also be a good time to look back at the best Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes to remember why Q is such a beloved villain in the first place.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
