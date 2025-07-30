South Park Is Taking A Break This Week, But Looks Like The Show Isn't Done Taking Shots At Trump

The 2025 TV schedule has been dominated by headlines surrounding the friction between Donald Trump and the family of Paramount networks. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s cancellation, as well as the South Park ’s Season 27 premiere, are two of the most recent examples of that disagreement at work. While some may have thought this subject was merely fuel for a season opener, it appears that creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are just warming up on this front.

(Image credit: South Park Studios / Comedy Central)

South Park’s Next Episode Hits On August 6, And It’s Doubling Down

Fans of Comedy Central’s legacy comedy series are unfortunately going to have to wait a little longer for the next episode of the current season. If you were expecting to see how South Park is going to follow up on its current shenanigans, you’ll have to wait until next Wednesday (or Thursday, if you’re following through your Paramount+ subscription.)

However, you can get a taste of what’s coming, thanks to the official clip teasing how Eric Cartman is handling the “death of Woke”:

A post shared by South Park (@southpark) A photo posted by on

Not only does South Park seem to be continuing its satirical relationship between Donald Trump and Satan, but Cartman looks like he’s ready to get back to stirring the pot himself. Parodying the viral debate clips you’ll see floating around on social media from time to time, the child seems to be in his element.

South Park is definitely no stranger to serialized storytelling, as noted in Season 20’s finale “The End of Serialization as We Know It.” Trey Parker’s Season 21 comments signaled that it was time to get back to “Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters,” and for a while that seemed to be the case.

Between the clip shown above, and an easter egg fans have been discussing in Season 27’s premiere, “The Sermon on the ‘Mount,” the days of following a storyline might be back again. Which means that the Donald Trump jokes, and potential further mockery of the parent company broadcasting South Park, might be getting started.

(Image credit: South Park Studios / Comedy Central)

Matt Stone And Trey Parker Hinted At South Park’s Trump Thread In The Season 27 Premiere

Going back to last week’s return of South Park, the now viral Donald Trump parody made waves with an actor that was altered by AI to look like the president. Before that segment even started, a faux bumper card was included promising a “Pro Donald Trump PSA,” which as you’ll see in the image above, appears to be one in a series.

A string of 50 “PSAs” seems like a very specific number, and that’s because it is! Thanks to the recent five-year renewal of South Park, the episode count on the books has Matt Stone and Trey Parker at work on 50 new episodes. The boys sure do know how to hold a grudge, as seen in past recurring gags like their lampooning of Phil Collins' 2000 Oscar win for Best Original Song.

What we've seen is only a peek at what's to come, which will continue to unfold on South Park Season 27; which returns on Wednesday, August 6th, at 10 PM ET. New episodes broadcast first on Comedy Central, and debut the day after on Paramount+, joining the 26 season library of classic antics.