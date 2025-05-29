Star Trek Fans Were Already In For An Exciting Summer, But It Just Got Even Better Because Discovery's Shazad Latif Is Leading A New Sci-Fi Series

It's been a long wait, but finally, the wait for upcoming Star Trek shows is almost over. Pretty soon, we'll be spending a summer watching new adventures with a Paramount+ subscription, but that's not the only thing Trekkies should be checking out on the 2025 TV schedule.

A new sci-fi show from Discovery star Shazad Latif is coming to AMC, and damn, does it look good! While it's not set in space, the spirit of traveling into the great unknown in search of adventure is still alive, and I can't wait to see the actor I'm sad didn't appear in Section 31 back in action.

Shazad Latif Will Star In Nautilus, Which Is On AMC This Summer

Shazad Latif stars as Nemo in an adaptation of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea in Nautilus. This story will follow Nemo's plot for revenge against the East India Mercantile Company. With the help of some fellow prisoners, they steal a prototype submarine and set out to find a fabled Viking treasure. It sounds wild enough, but the trailer really drives home how awesome this series might be:

Nautilus | Official Trailer | Premieres June 29 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

It's been so long since I've seen Shazad Latif as Ash Tyler that I forgot how great of an actor he was. It'll be great to see him as a lead in a series in Nautilus, in a captain's role we never really got to see during Discovery. Hey, this might even lead to him being welcomed back to the franchise should the decision-makers at Paramount see him thrive in this new series at AMC set for June 29th.

Latif's Series Adds To The Excitement For Star Trek Shows This Summer

In addition to Nautilus and all that fun, we're finally getting the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for Season 3. The Season 2 finale ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, and I know I've been dying to find out what will become of the crew when they go head-to-head with the Gorn.

There's a lot to look forward to in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, especially since Season 4 is already confirmed and has been in production. Plus, we also have Starfleet Academy coming in 2026, so the future is looking bright for Trek once again.

Much like Trekkies have embraced shows like The Orville as Trek-adjacent shows we can love, I hope the same happens for Nautilus. Shazad Latif had no shortage of admirers in the fandom when he was a part of the Discovery crew as Ash Tyler, and the new AMC series seems to have the same adventure vibes as the standard Trek series. It's always said that we've explored the ocean less than space, so you might even say Nautilus will "boldly go" a direction the space series hasn't before.

As mentioned, Nautilus premieres on AMC on June 29th, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17th. I know I'm psyched for the possibility of a double feature viewing of both shows each week, and I encourage others to check it out and see if they wish to do the same.