Star Trek’s William Shatner Has A Wild Connection To Discovery’s Elias Toufexis I Loved Hearing About
This is such a cool connection.
I don't think there's any denying that Star Trek is an American product, but if someone were to claim it a Canadian export, I'd hear them out. A number of the previous and upcoming Star Trek shows have been filmed there, and quite a few Canadian actors have helped put the franchise on the map. Discovery's L'ak actor Elias Toufexis is one of those proud Canadians, and he shared the wild connection he has with another, William Shatner, during a recent conversation.
Toufexis was gracious enough to speak to CinemaBlend to help promote the upcoming digital and physical releases of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on August 26th and 27th, respectively, and we talked about Canada's contributions to the franchise. Readers are likely well aware that Shatner is perhaps the most famous Canadian actor to star on the show, but Toufexis shared a wild fact that I hadn't previously known:
Those who follow Elias Toufexis on his social media will know he is a huge fan of Star Trek, particularly the original series. Now, it's all much clearer when realizing the actor grew up on the same block as his childhood hero William Shatner, and I'm so on board with the arc in which he eventually found his way to the franchise not once but twice. For those not familiar with his other appearance outside of L'ak, stream Season 1's "Context Is For Kings" with a Paramount+ subscription.
Not only that, but Elias Toufexis holds the honor of playing the first Breen to be unmasked and shown in Star Trek. While the actor was thrilled about the role, there were some difficulties. For example, I'm sure he would've rather L'ak lived rather than died in "Erigah," though he did compliment his death scene. Still, who wouldn't want the chance to appear on the cast of Starfleet Academy, which also takes place in the 32nd century?
Hey, the actor managed to snag two separate roles in Star Trek thus far, so who is to say he wouldn't be able to get a third role on a future series? I'd absolutely be game for it happening, as there's nothing I love more than seeing people who are genuine fans of the franchise work on the show. Who are we to tell the man who grew up on the same block as William Shatner and idolized the actor his entire life that he can't have as many Trek roles as he wants?
Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Paramount+, and again, look out for Season 5 to come to digital and physical media August 26th and 27th. We're in a bit of a lull with Trek at the moment, so now would be a perfect time to browse the 2024 TV schedule and see what's on tap for the fall season.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.