Star Trek’s William Shatner Has A Wild Connection To Discovery’s Elias Toufexis I Loved Hearing About

I don't think there's any denying that Star Trek is an American product, but if someone were to claim it a Canadian export, I'd hear them out. A number of the previous and upcoming Star Trek shows have been filmed there, and quite a few Canadian actors have helped put the franchise on the map. Discovery's L'ak actor Elias Toufexis is one of those proud Canadians, and he shared the wild connection he has with another, William Shatner, during a recent conversation.

Toufexis was gracious enough to speak to CinemaBlend to help promote the upcoming digital and physical releases of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on August 26th and 27th, respectively, and we talked about Canada's contributions to the franchise. Readers are likely well aware that Shatner is perhaps the most famous Canadian actor to star on the show, but Toufexis shared a wild fact that I hadn't previously known:

Canada has definitely contributed very much. I mean, the most popular and, in my opinion, the greatest character in the history of Star Trek is Captain Kirk. We literally grew up on the same block Shatner and I. Obviously 30 years apart from each other. I've always admired him mostly because of that connection I have with him. So I was always like, ‘This guy grew up literally right here, and now he's Captain Kirk, and now he's on Star Trek killing it.’ Every time I see him at a Comic Con or something like that I bring it up and then we talk, we reminisce about Montreal. It's great.

Those who follow Elias Toufexis on his social media will know he is a huge fan of Star Trek, particularly the original series. Now, it's all much clearer when realizing the actor grew up on the same block as his childhood hero William Shatner, and I'm so on board with the arc in which he eventually found his way to the franchise not once but twice. For those not familiar with his other appearance outside of L'ak, stream Season 1's "Context Is For Kings" with a Paramount+ subscription.

Not only that, but Elias Toufexis holds the honor of playing the first Breen to be unmasked and shown in Star Trek. While the actor was thrilled about the role, there were some difficulties. For example, I'm sure he would've rather L'ak lived rather than died in "Erigah," though he did compliment his death scene. Still, who wouldn't want the chance to appear on the cast of Starfleet Academy, which also takes place in the 32nd century?

Hey, the actor managed to snag two separate roles in Star Trek thus far, so who is to say he wouldn't be able to get a third role on a future series? I'd absolutely be game for it happening, as there's nothing I love more than seeing people who are genuine fans of the franchise work on the show. Who are we to tell the man who grew up on the same block as William Shatner and idolized the actor his entire life that he can't have as many Trek roles as he wants?

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Paramount+, and again, look out for Season 5 to come to digital and physical media August 26th and 27th. We're in a bit of a lull with Trek at the moment, so now would be a perfect time to browse the 2024 TV schedule and see what's on tap for the fall season.