Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Michelle Ang Talks Omega's Evolution, And Which Clone Force 99 Relationship She ‘Enjoyed’ In Season 2

The voice you’ll hear most often in Star Wars: The Bad Batch is Dee Bradley Baker’s, because just like in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, he voices all of the adult male Jango Fett clones, including Hunter, Tech, Wrecker (the most challenging of the bunch for him), Echo and Crosshair. And there’s Omega, the lone female Jango clone, who’s voiced by Michelle Ang and has been traveling around the galaxy with the Batch since the Season 1 premiere. With The Bad Batch Season 2 now underway on Disney+, Ang went over with CinemaBlend Omega’s evolution in this new batch (pun fully intended) of episodes, as well as the Clone Force 99 relationship she especially “enjoyed” this time around.

I was able to speak with Michelle Ang ahead of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premiering to Disney+ subscribers, and I kicked off our conversation by asking her what the biggest difference between Season 1 Omega and the one we’re following along with now. Along with addressing the obvious physical changes, Ang addressed the character’s increase proficiency in the field, as well as how Season 2 sees Omega growing on an emotional level. The actress explained:

I think the obvious one straight off the bat is that there’s been some time. She’s a little older, that manifests in obviously longer hair physically, and she’s grown up a little bit. And emotionally, she’s really comfortable and enjoys being on these bounty missions. She calls it fun when their lives are slightly in danger and they have to run. And she’s very adept. She’s been training heavily with her weapon of choice, the energy bow. So we find her in a very comfortable place, but then in Season 2, her naivety comes about in the emotional places that she gets exposed to. So I think Season 1 was more about her wonder of the physical world. [In] Season 2, we get to see her really come up against emotional challenges that she has to navigate.

Omega has certainly come a long way from that kid we met on Kamino who’d never left the planet and was enamored by the wonders of the galaxy after she escaped with Hunter, Wrecker, Tech and Echo. Don’t get me wrong, as Michelle Ang alluded to, there are still moments in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 where Omega has learning to do. For example, in the Season 2 premiere, which was centered around Count Dooku’s castle, she clued in by Hector Elizondo’s Romar Adell how the Sith Lord who publicly led the Separatists stole from his own people to beef up his war chest.

So while Omega is more adept with her energy bow these days and can hold her own well enough in these missions, there are still plenty of ways for her to develop into an even more exceptional young woman. As for Omega’s relationship with a specific Clone Force 99 member, Michelle Ang teased that Season 2 will see her character having an interesting dynamic with Tech, the team’s resident brain, saying:

I love all of them. They each have their own dynamic. I think, especially with Season 2 and the stories that you’ll see, I really enjoyed the kinship between Tech and Omega. It’s funny, because Tech is like the least paternal and perhaps their world views are the most divergent, but regardless of that, they manage to find a love and connection that’s quite funny sometimes.

Throughout Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1, Omega primarily had interesting dynamics with Hunter and Wrecker, so it’s good to know that her relationship with Tech will be fleshed out. It’s like the saying goes: opposites attract, and that can certainly be applied to Tech and Omega. But as Michelle Ang said, she loves all of Omega’s relationships with the Clone Force 99 members, so just because the girl gets some quality time with Tech this season doesn’t mean her time with Hunter, Wrecker and Omega will be diminished.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere Wednesdays on Disney+ (opens in new tab). Before Episode #3 arrives, be sure to read Dee Bradley Baker’s thoughts on Commander Cody returning this season, as well as executive producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau talking about how “complicated” and “mind-blowing” it was looping in Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine.