How To Watch The Bad Batch Season 2 Online With New Episodes Released Weekly

How to watch The Bad Batch season 2

Watch Bad Batch season 2: synopsis

Finding its place post the Clone Wars in the Star Wars canon, Clone Force 99 (otherwise known as the Bad Batch) return for their second season as they face another onslaught of mercenary missions and an increasingly anti-genetical modification, newly-formed Empire.

Echo, Wrecker, Hunter, and Tech - all engineered to be the very best soldiers - set out to find their footing in a constantly evolving universe, alongside sidekick Omega.

With Dee Bradley Baker returning to voice the gaggle of misfit clones, as well as Crosshair, Michelle Ang will once again voice Omega, and Rhea Perlman will return as Cid.

Want to find out how to watch The Bad Batch season 2 online with a Disney+ plan that suits you? We've got all the info below on what time Batch Batch episodes are released and the best streaming deals currently available.

Watch The Bad Batch season 2 online

After some delay, The Bad Batch finally takes off from Wednesday, January 4 with a double bill on Disney+ (opens in new tab). Episodes will land on the platform at approximately 12.01am PT / 3am ET/ 8am GMT. Thereafter, new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis every Wednesday until its finale on March 29.

If you're not already subscribed to Disney+, you can opt for its $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$11.99 monthly rate (opens in new tab). If you're in the US, that's paying for its Ad-Free plan. You can also opt into ads and pay for its cheaper $7.99 a month plan.

Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$119.99 for a year upfront.

Watch The Bad Batch online with the Disney+ bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney+ bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription (opens in new tab), there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

(opens in new tab) Disney+ bundle: from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The best value way to get Disney+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN+ under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney+, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney+ and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

