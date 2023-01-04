Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker Shares Excitement Over Clone Wars Vet Commander Cody Appearing In Season 2

The name Commander Cody might not ring a bell to the causal Star Wars fan, but anyone who’s passionate about the clone troopers should know him. First seen in Revenge of the Sith working with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cody was later featured as a recurring character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he was usually seen by the Jedi Master’s side in battle. Now Cody is back for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, and Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of all the male Jango Fett clones in these animated Star Wars shows, shared his excitement with CinemaBlend about the character coming back.

Snippets of Cody have been included in the trailers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, including showing him speaking with Crosshair, the lone Clone Force 99 member who serves the Empire. During my chat with Dee Bradley Baker, I asked the actor what it was like for him getting to revisit Cody in The Bad Batch, and here’s what he had to say:

I was very excited to jump back into Cody and to see where he’s at and what he’s going through. I know the fans are going to be very gratified to see his moment again. There’s something kind of regal about the guy that I always like. That’s how he feels to me, and to have him thrown into the middle of this with him being on the side of the Empire, it’s a really very effective and very interesting story. And it’s also an interesting instance of how… the final punch of a story doesn’t necessarily need to be something that happens that you see or something that is said. It can be something that happens off-camera that you’re only told about [laughs]. And that’s an interesting part of how his particular story plays out to be, but great to see Cody back. I know the fans are gonna be very happy with this episode that they have for him.

When we last saw Cody in the Clone Wars Season 7 episode “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” it was right before the events of Revenge of the Sith, in which the clone ordered Obi-Wan Kenobi to be gunned down after Palpatine alerted him to execute Order 66. So within the official Star Wars canon, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will be our first time seeing what Cody is up to post-Prequel Trilogy, and it looks like he’s among the many clones still serving the Empire. However, with The Clone Wars having established that the clones had chips in their heads forcing them to kill the Jedi, it’ll be interesting to see how Cody feels both about that action and what the Empire is doing to the galaxy when we reunite with him.

Commander Cody isn’t the only familiar face from Star Wars: The Clone Wars who’s appearing in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. The Wookiee Jedi youngling known as Gungi is popping by, having also survived Order 66 just like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and the young Caleb Dume (better known later as Kanan Jarrus) did, among others. We’ll also reunite with Captain Rex, who, like Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo and Omega, continues to live unaffiliated with the Empire. Other notable Star Wars characters appearing in Season 2 include Emperor Palpatine and Senator Bail Organa.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, "Spoils of War" and "Ruins of War," are now available for Disney+ subscribers to watch, with the rest of the season running until March 29.